Driving safety culture beyond PSM compliance with Richard Bass

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At the 2026 Texas Louisiana EHS Seminar and Industry Trade Show, Richard Bass discusses the difference between process safety management compliance and building a true safety culture focused on continuous improvement, operational excellence and workforce engagement.

He shares insights into contractor safety reciprocity, the industry's adoption of Safety Essentials training and the importance of addressing workforce experience gaps through mentorship and improved learning methods.

Bass also explains why nonverbal communication, trust and employee engagement are critical indicators of a strong safety culture and highlights the value of networking and industry collaboration for future safety leaders. During the conversation, Jeremy Osterberger and Bass explore practical strategies for strengthening safety performance across industrial facilities.