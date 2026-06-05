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EHS Seminar & Industry Tradeshow
Heather Vorce, Binu Joy and Barbara Clifton with Draeger welcome Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance to the Draeger booth at EHS.
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Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance catches up with Evan Mativi with Alliance Safety Council at EHS Seminar in Galveston, Texas.
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San Jacinto College – Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance stopped by the San Jacinto College booth at EHS to reconnect with Jeff Pearce and discuss ongoing industry initiatives.
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Oversea Response – Chuck Britten of Oversea Response met with Jimmy Jackson, Shannon Walding, and Danielle O’Boyle of Shell Chemical for a productive meet-and-greet at EHS.
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Voovio Technologies – Alyssa Guidry of BIC Recruiting had the opportunity to visit with Paul Cook and former placement Ryan LeRouge of Voovio Technologies at EHS.
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American Integrated Services – Alyssa Guidry of BIC Recruiting stopped by to catch up with Jon Wilkerson of American Integrated Services during EHS.
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Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC) – Alyssa Guidry of BIC Recruiting caught up with Shelly Vitanza and Chandlhor Goodman of ISTC while attending EHS.
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Handex – Alyssa Guidry of BIC Recruiting enjoyed connecting with Bryant Carr and Ben Miller of Handex at EHS.
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Cydney Schwarloze with BGE (middle) stops by the RedGuard booth with Chris Priddy and Wade Dennison with RedGuard at the EHS Seminar.
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JD Higgins with Chevron Philips Chemicals joins Barbara Clifton and Bindu Joy with Draeger and Luke Hilton with Chevron Philips Chemical at EHS in Galveston, Texas.
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Lisa Pulizzano with Louisiana Chemical Association, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Richard Bass with Kuraray catch up at the EHS Seminiar and Tradeshow.
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Michelle Frith Hargis with Texas Chemistry Council and Chuck Britten with Oversea Response connect at EHS.
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Jeffrey Chark with Hunter Buildings and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council have a meaningful conversation at EHS.
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Russell Klinegardner with Health and Safety Council is interviewed by Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance at the EHS Seminar and Tradeshow.
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Representatives from Teadit welcome Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance to the Teadit booth at EHS in Galveston, Texas.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance is welcomed to the Yokogawa booth by Jimmy Miller and Anu Mahesh.