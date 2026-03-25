Driving faster repairs and safer maintenance in energy infrastructure

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Kristin Leonard of Sherwin Williams discusses the growing challenges facing energy and power generation industries, including increasing demand and the need for faster, more efficient maintenance solutions.

Kristin explains how new coating technologies like cartridge-based systems are helping reduce downtime, improve safety and support sustainability across offshore and onshore operations. Kristin also highlights how innovation in coatings is evolving alongside emerging technologies such as AI and digital tools to meet future industry needs. The conversation explores how reliability, speed and safety are becoming critical in modern energy infrastructure.