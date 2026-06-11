Driving collaboration and sustainable growth in industry

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MaryJane Mudd, executive director of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA), joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss how industry leaders are balancing economic growth, environmental responsibility and community engagement in one of the world's largest petrochemical corridors.

The conversation explores workforce development strategies, upgrades to the CAER app, environmental stewardship initiatives and the value of sharing best practices across industry. Mudd also highlights upcoming EHCMA programs designed to strengthen collaboration and support the next generation of industrial professionals.