Commissioning trends and LNG growth

At the ECC Annual PerspECCtives Conference, Ed Reynolds, vice president of commissioning for the Americas at Kent, joins Jeremy Osterberger for a conversation about how projects are evolving in today’s market.

Reynolds shares his international career journey from Ireland to Houston and discusses Kent’s role in major LNG projects like Cheniere Port Arthur, LNG Canada and Saint John. He explains how schedule pressures, real-time data, and workforce continuity are shaping commissioning today, and reflects on how Kent is supporting clients while navigating ESG, sustainability, and labor challenges.