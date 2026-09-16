America First Refining is transforming Gulf Coast refining

×

John Calce, chairman, founder and CEO of America First Refining, joins Jeremy Osterberger to discuss plans for a new greenfield refinery at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, designed around domestic Permian and Eagle Ford light sweet crude.

Calce explains how modular construction, deepwater access and existing pipeline infrastructure could help the project address construction and feedstock challenges. The conversation also explores hydrogen integration, workforce development, the company’s relationship with Reliance Industries and the potential to apply the refinery model beyond Brownsville.

“This is a unique chance for folks in the industry to participate in something truly once in a lifetime.” - John Calce