America First Refining is building the first new oil refinery in the U.S. since 1976. Here is what it means for the Gulf Coast.

The last time a greenfield oil refinery was built in the United States from scratch, Gerald Ford was president and a gallon of gas cost 59 cents.

This $300 billion project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, marks the first "greenfield" oil refinery built from scratch in the U.S. since 1976. Engineered for Shale: Unlike older refineries designed for heavy foreign oil, this facility is specifically engineered to process 60 million barrels of American light shale crude annually, reducing domestic reliance on energy imports.

Economic & Construction Impact: Groundbreaking is scheduled for Q2 2026, launching a generational construction effort that includes a 20-year agreement to produce 50 billion gallons of refined low-carbon fuel.

The Marathon facility in Garyville, Louisiana, came online in 1976. Nothing comparable has been built since.

That changes this year.

On March 10, President Trump announced that America First Refining (AFR) will construct a new crude oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville, Texas. He called it a $300 billion historic deal and the biggest energy deal in U.S. history. Groundbreaking is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

AFR was founded by John V. Calce, who serves as chairman. Calce brings more than two decades of shale basin development experience, including oversight of land transactions totaling more than 200,000 acres and more than $2.5 billion in deployed capital. Trey Griggs, CEO, previously held senior leadership roles at Calpine and Goldman Sachs. The executive team has managed nearly $40 billion in complex capital projects across BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Vitol and Sunoco Logistics Partners.

For contractors, service providers and industrial workers across the Gulf Coast, this is not a routine project announcement. This is the kind of thing that defines a generation of work.

America First Refining project specs and deal structure

AFR has secured a binding 20-year offtake agreement with Reliance Industries, India's largest privately held energy company. The numbers behind the deal are significant.

The refinery will process 60 million barrels per year of American light shale crude. Over the 20-year term, AFR will purchase and process 1.2 billion barrels of U.S. shale oil, valued at $125 billion. The facility will produce 50 billion gallons of refined products, valued at $175 billion. Combined, the deal is projected to improve the U.S. trade imbalance by $300 billion.

The Port of Brownsville location is not incidental. It is a federally designated deep-water foreign trade zone with direct rail and sea access, six liquid cargo docks and 13 general cargo docks. The facility is positioned to distribute product to domestic markets and internationally.

AFR says the refinery will be the cleanest in the United States, producing low-carbon gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. The company also plans educational partnerships, apprenticeships and workforce development programs targeting long-term economic growth in the Rio Grande Valley.

Why the U.S. has not built a new oil refinery since 1976

The shale revolution produced more domestic crude than U.S. refineries were designed to handle. Most existing Gulf Coast refineries were configured for heavier imported crude, not the light 47-degree API shale coming out of the Permian Basin. The result was a structural mismatch that cost the country dearly.

From 2014 to 2024, the U.S. exported nearly 10 billion barrels of domestic crude while simultaneously importing roughly 28 billion barrels of foreign oil. The total cost to American consumers and workers exceeded $1.8 trillion over that decade.

Griggs has described the core problem directly: the United States has a surplus of light shale oil but a shortage of refining capacity built to process it. The Brownsville refinery is engineered from the ground up for American shale. It will not require imported feedstock to operate. That is a structural advantage no legacy refinery reconfigured from heavy crude can fully replicate.

The regulatory side is the other half of the story. Permitting a greenfield refinery in the U.S. has historically required navigating a decade-long obstacle course of environmental reviews, community opposition and federal approvals. The Trump administration's push to streamline energy permitting appears to have provided the political runway this project needed. AFR and the Port of Brownsville have confirmed the project has been more than 12 years in development.

Brownsville refinery construction timeline: When does it break ground and when will it be finished?

AFR has confirmed groundbreaking for the second quarter of 2026. The company has not published a completion date, but refineries of this scale and complexity typically require four to six years from groundbreaking to full commissioning. That puts initial operations somewhere in the 2030 to 2032 range, though the leadership team has the EPC experience to push an aggressive schedule.

The 20-year offtake agreement with Reliance provides the long-term revenue certainty that project financing at this scale requires. Cantor Fitzgerald is serving as financial advisor. Nick Ayers, incoming vice chairman, previously served as chief of staff to the vice president of the United States.

Construction jobs and contractor opportunities at the Brownsville refinery

This is a greenfield refinery at a major deep-water Gulf Coast port. Every trade will have work here.

Civil and site preparation come first. Port-adjacent construction brings real complexity around marine interface, rail coordination and stormwater management. The site work alone is a significant early contract opportunity before process units are even in the ground.

Mechanical and piping contractors who can perform high-pressure, high-temperature work to ASME and API standards will be in demand throughout construction. Process units, distillation columns, heat exchangers and interconnecting piping are the backbone of any refinery build and represent the largest sustained scope of work.

Electrical and instrumentation scope will be heavy. A modern greenfield facility requires distributed control systems (DCS), safety instrumented systems (SIS), high-voltage electrical infrastructure and communications networks. Qualified E&I contractors working the Gulf Coast industrial corridor should be watching this project closely.

Structural steel and modular fabrication are worth flagging specifically. The Port of Brownsville's deep-water access means large process modules can be barged in from Gulf Coast fabrication yards. That logistics advantage benefits project schedule and gives regional fabricators a competitive in.

AFR has committed to wages above regional market averages and long-term community investment in South Texas. That wage commitment signals the caliber of workforce the company expects to attract on a project of this profile.

Beyond the initial construction phase, this is a 20-year operating asset. Maintenance turnarounds, capital improvement programs and reliability contracts will follow the build. Contractors who establish relationships now are positioning for a long runway of work, not just a single project cycle.

What the first new U.S. oil refinery in 50 years means for American energy security

The national security argument for this project is straightforward. A refinery that runs entirely on domestic shale crude is not exposed to foreign supply disruptions the way legacy facilities dependent on imported heavy crude are. When geopolitical events rattle global oil markets, domestic refining capacity built for domestic feedstock is an insurance policy that money alone cannot quickly replicate.

Once operational, AFR's Brownsville facility will redirect up to 60 million barrels of U.S. crude annually into domestic refining, reducing the structural import dependency that has persisted since the shale era began. That is a meaningful shift in how American energy production actually connects to American energy consumers.

Calce has put it plainly: for the first time in half a century, the United States will build a refinery designed specifically for American shale oil. That is not a policy talking point. It is an engineering and economic reality that the industry has needed to address for a long time.

No one working in Gulf Coast industrial construction today was active when the last American greenfield refinery went up. That is how rare this is. The contractors who show up ready for Brownsville will be part of something that gets talked about in this industry for the next 50 years.