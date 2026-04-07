Fluor secures contract for America First’s Texas refining site

Fluor Corporation announced that it has been selected by America First Refining (AFR) to execute the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for its large-scale refining facility in Brownsville, Texas.

The AFR facility is the first new refinery to be constructed in the United States in more than 50 years.

Expand America First Refinery

The America First Refining large-scale refining facility in Brownsville, Texas, is the first new refinery to be constructed in the United States in more than 50 years.

Fluor will recognize the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2026.

The facility will leverage commercially proven technologies to cleanly and efficiently process American shale oil into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Upon completion, the refinery is expected to process more than 60 million barrels of domestic crude per year, supporting domestic energy resilience and cleaner-fuel innovation.

“We are honored to partner with America First Refining on this landmark U.S. project,” said Pierre Bechelany, Fluor’s Business Group President of Energy Solutions. “Together, AFR and Fluor bring deep technical expertise and proven project‑delivery capabilities, positioning the project for successful execution. This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing the nation’s refining infrastructure.”

This marks the second major announcement from Fluor in as many days, following an earlier agreement with X-energy and Dow to develop an advanced nuclear project at the Seadrift Operations in Texas.