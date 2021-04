×

Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine, gives his weekly VLOG on industry events and trends. This week, Exxon announcements and the return of industry-related, in-person events are highlighted.

Exxon expects to restore retirement match, avoid layoffs

ExxonMobil looking to start $334 million expansion

U.S. gasoline demand exceeds 2020 levels

BIC Events

BIC attends the OCI Houston East Chapter Luncheon