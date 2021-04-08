BIC attends the OCI Houston East Chapter Luncheon

×

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance served as a keynote speaker at the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter networking forum. Osterberger presented an update on planned industrial projects and events in the gulf coast region.

Pictured from left, Jim Sorg with Space City Services and sponsor co-chair for Oilfield Connections International, Emily Ake, president of Oilfield Connections, Houston East, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.