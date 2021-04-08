BIC attends the OCI Houston East Chapter Luncheon

1 of 4
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance served as a keynote speaker at the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter networking forum. Osterberger presented an update on planned industrial projects and events in the gulf coast region.
Pictured from left, Jim Sorg with Space City Services and sponsor co-chair for Oilfield Connections International, Emily Ake, president of Oilfield Connections, Houston East, and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance.
BIC Alliance visits with Arc Services and Space City Services at the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter networking event.
Pictured from left, Tina Dean with Arc Services, Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, and Jim Sorg with Space City Services.
Pictured from left, Becky Salinas with BIC Alliance visits with Melissa Wolkenhauer with Baldwin Risk Partners. Wolkenhauer serves on the leadership team for OCI Houston East as media officer.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance delivers the keynote address to members of Oilfield Connections International at the Houston-East chapter’s monthly luncheon at The Battleground Golf Course.