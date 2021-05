Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Magazine, gives his weekly VLOG on industry events and highlights the new May/June issue of BIC Magazine.

BIC Magazine May/June Issue

From The Publisher: Thank you for your participation

Zervoudis leads Covestro’s Baytown site during 50-year celebration

Eastman’s Harris: St. Gabriel site’s products matter more than ever

Getting to net-zero requires commitment, collaboration

Business Technology & Security Forum