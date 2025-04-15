2025 HASC Crawfish Boil: Recap, updates, expansion and more

×

The Health and Safety Council brings industry together at their 2025 HASC Crawfish Boil!

This recap covers a standout event hosted by the Health and Safety Council (HASC), where industry professionals gathered to share best practices and tackle important topics like marijuana in the workplace, OSHA updates and language barriers in training.

The video also highlights HASC’s expansion into Gonzales, LA, with a new training center opening April 15, and the development of PRESCA. With over 90,000 workers trained in Safety Essentials so far in 2025, the organization continues to make a major impact on workforce safety across the region.

Learn more about how the Health and Safety Council is bringing safety to industry.