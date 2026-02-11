Podcast: Safety 4.0: Digital transformation, predictive analytics & life-saving technologies

×

In this podcast, Russell Klinegardner leads a discussion with industry safety leaders on how AI, predictive analytics and digital tools are reshaping safety operations in real time.

Panelists Honor Sheard, John Castaneda and John Bollom explore how emerging technologies help identify serious injury and fatality precursors, strengthen operational discipline and enable earlier intervention before incidents occur. The conversation also addresses building trust in reporting systems, balancing data-driven insights with field experience and creating systems designed to fail safer.