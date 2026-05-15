Podcast: Driving workforce readiness through training and reciprocity

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In this podcast, Marissa Myers, senior director of marketing at HASC, discusses how HASC is expanding workforce readiness solutions across Texas and Louisiana through integrated training, occupational health testing and screening services.

She explains how the Link platform simplifies onboarding by giving users access to training records, screening information and roster management in one place. The conversation also highlights HASC’s Omni Screening program and the organization’s partnerships across the industrial sector to support reciprocity and improve workforce access to jobsites.

For more information, visit hasc.com.

This podcast is sponsored by TankWorx and Construction Services.

Discover how TankWorx and Construction Services can help you build safer, stronger, and smarter. Visit tankworx.com to learn how their expertise can power your next project.