Podcast: Driving faster workforce entry through integrated occupational health services

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In this podcast, Tommy Hysler, M.D., MPH, FACOEM, with the Health and Safety Council, discusses how integrated occupational health services are helping industrial workers get site-ready faster, while improving overall safety and experience.

Dr. Hysler explains the value of combining training, medical screening and compliance into a single streamlined process. The conversation also explores the role of telemedicine, mobile medical units and 24 hour care in supporting remote job sites across the U.S.

For more information, visit hasc.com.