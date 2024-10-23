PRIME Replay: Best practices for HS&E, economic growth and community relations

×

Welcome to a replay of the panel discussion on “Best practices for HS&E, economic growth, and community relations” that took place at The PRIME Expo in August 2024.

Plant leaders from ExxonMobil, Chevron, Dow, OxyChem, and Lubrizol share initiatives and best practices to promote health, safety, environmental responsibility, economic growth and community relations. The panel was hosted by BIC Magazine and the East Harris County Manufacturers Association, a coalition of nearly 120 plant sites serving one of the largest petrochemical complexes in the world.

This panel was sponsored by Kent.