WSPA’s Reheis-Boyd: Oil, gas remain vital to future energy mix

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, President, Western States Petroleum Association

Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA), is working to dispel the outdated notion that petroleum producers and environmental advocates are adversaries -- in order to guarantee the future of both.

"I have a strong belief that you cannot have one without the other for a truly sustainable energy future," she explained. "Real conversations must be based on facts and science -- not emotions and fears -- while remaining compassionate to the emotions and fears expressed, as these perceptions are a certain reality."

A 38-year veteran of the energy industry, Reheis-Boyd hails from southern California. She attended Catholic school through the eighth grade, an experience she credits for instilling in her a deep spirituality, which remains core to her to this day. "The values, discipline and focus I learned in my early years in Catholic school have influenced everything I do," she said.

Although she received an academic scholarship to attend California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly), Reheis-Boyd worked her way through college as both a seasonal aid at the California Department of Fish and Game and as a bricklayer. After earning her Bachelor of Science in natural resource management at Cal Poly, she accepted a job at an environmental consulting firm in La Jolla, California, which allowed her to take additional post-graduate coursework in environmental engineering at the University of Southern California. Her work at the consulting firm's energy resources division required Reheis-Boyd to travel the U.S. conducting source testing and tracer tests of facility stacks. Her experiences included measuring emissions at a power plant in Illinois and a geothermal power plant in Idaho, collecting wind data for computer modeling simulations on Vandenberg Air Force Base, living on a marine research vessel off the California coast, and tracking the release of sulfur hexafluoride gas onshore to measure the impact of offshore oil drilling emissions for the Naval Postgraduate School.

Through the combination of her academic and work experiences, Reheis-Boyd discovered her passion for the energy-environment interface, which has motivated her to dedicate her life to advocating for environmental sustainability in order to ensure the energy industry continues to thrive. Looking forward, Reheis-Boyd recognizes that her work is far from finished.

"We are entering a period where the stakes have never been higher with how energy is produced, distributed, consumed, shared and managed," she explained. "How we approach these next few years will have a profound impact on social equity, the environment, our shared prosperity, and our overall health and well-being.

"Oil and gas will remain a vital part of the energy mix for the foreseeable future. We are committed to collaborating with others on how we can continue to develop a sustainable energy future that is less carbon-intensive to address climate change and impacts to community health and safety -- for the good of all people."

Taking the lead

Founded in 1907, WSPA is the oldest petroleum trade association in the U.S., representing the companies that account for the bulk of petroleum exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing in five West Coast states. WSPA's mission is to ensure Americans continue to have reliable access to petroleum and petroleum products through policies that are socially, economically and environmentally responsible.

Reheis-Boyd has led WSPA on its mission since 2010, and has always aspired to carry the mantle of president, even in her earliest days at the organization.

"I knew I would be president one day," she said of her early ambitions. "I had no idea it would take 20 years to realize that dream."

Since taking the lead, her goal has been to "bring a conversation to the table that is open, transparent, collaborative and authentic so real progress can be made; talking with each other, not over each other.

"The biggest issue facing WSPA is changing our mindset to a future that can be built -- not on preconceived notions -- with an eye toward a better future we create together. I believe that our people, planet, prosperity and, frankly, our progress as a society depends on it."

Despite the challenges ahead, Reheis- Boyd sees a bright future for the industry.

"I represent energy companies in the truest sense of the word. Oil and natural gas will be with us for a long time as we innovate in renewable energy," she said.

One motivation for ensuring a sustainable future for energy and the environment that Reheis-Boyd cites time and time again is leaving a legacy for the children and grandchildren who will be affected by the energy decisions made today.

"When it comes to creating the truly sustainable energy future we all want for our kids and grandkids, the question is not if oil and gas will play a role, but what role we will play."

Leaving a lasting legacy

Of all the titles Reheis-Boyd holds -- president of WSPA; vice chair of the California Foundation on the Environment and the Economy; board member of the R.M. Pyles Boys Camp; a position on the Natural Resource Advisory Counsel at her alma mater, Cal Poly -- the titles she's proudest of are "second mom" to her 12 nieces and nephews and their children, who include her in their Mother's Day celebrations; "sister" to her all-inspiring brother and four sisters; "friend" to her husband's only sister and three adult children, whom she is very fond of and close to; and "wife" to her loving husband Jim, whom she treasures and who "makes her whole."

Family is the most important thing to Reheis-Boyd -- a value instilled in her by her parents, whom she admired and deeply loved. When not doggedly working toward a sustainable energy future as president of WSPA, she values spending as much time as possible with her family.

"It's family first, for me," she affirmed.

But her "family first" attitude does not apply only to her home life.

"I instill that family first culture within WSPA," she explained. "We are a family; we care about and support each other and each other's lives and families."

Reheis-Boyd knows family members don't always agree with one another. However, it is critical that family members be able to share their opinions and, even when they disagree, differing opinions should be valued equally to contribute to the family's bond. That perspective extends beyond just the WSPA family as well; the fingerprint of Reheis-Boyd's "family first" focus can be seen in her leadership and her prioritization of giving every voice, including dissenting voices, a seat at the table with regard to the future of energy.

"All views matter as we engage in future pathways critical for meeting the needs of consumers," she said. "My team appreciates and understands the diversity of WSPA's membership, and differing opinions hold as much value to us as our own, as we chart a sustainable energy future together."

The future of energy is so important to Reheis-Boyd because she views all sides not as competitors, but as members of the same family. Her faith is unshakeable that the global family, despite its disagreements, is working together toward the sustainable energy future she hopes to help create for future generations.

"There are thousands of highly educated, dedicated and conscientious scientists, engineers and passionate problem-solvers across the oil and gas industry -- each of them with families and children of their own who breathe the same air, drink the same water and share the same economic future," she explained.

"I hope my legacy will be the growth, success and visibility of the team I have developed, the team's performance and morale at all levels, and setting up the opportunity and succession planning for the next leader to take us into the future.

"Any hand I can have in my work at WSPA toward enhancing the understanding that our only path to a future that works for all our children and grandchildren is to balance the environment with an all-of-the-above sustainable energy mix and balance social equity with the needs of the economy -- this is the lasting legacy I hope to leave behind."

