Volunteering, fundraising for PVF industry continues in 2022

Registration is open for new members of any company in the pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) industry to join the PVF Roundtable.

Since 1992, the roundtable has held networking meetings and events in an effort to bridge the gap between distributors, manufacturers, fabricators, project managers and end users with exclusive networking opportunities, while also raising scholarship funds for future PVF industry leaders. To date, almost $1.5 million has been donated to seven colleges and trade schools, providing scholarships to students enrolled in any of the trades within our industry.

"Donations like these are transformative," said John Elliott, division chair of industrial studies for Lee College. "They remove barriers for prospective students coming from disadvantaged economic backgrounds."

In addition to these diligent volunteer efforts, the PVF Young Professionals, a committee of the PVF Roundtable, has raised and donated almost $20,000 in machinery and welding supplies to two of those trade schools in the past three years.

"The advantage of becoming a PVF Roundtable member is that you will grow your business network while also knowing that the money raised through our events is going to help students entering our industry through scholarships," said Sara Alford of Newmans Valve and president of the PVF Roundtable. "Additionally, it is important that we help support our ever-growing industry by bridging the gap between the young professionals entering our industry and seasoned industry professionals. To achieve this, we have our Young Professionals committee mentor those college students and provide a platform for young people like themselves to share best practices."

The PVF Roundtable is a nonprofit networking organization of like-minded individuals and companies that are associated with and/or serve the PVF industry. This industry represents a huge part of the oil and gas, utilities, energy, water, chemical and petrochemical fields.

While the meetings and events for the PVF Roundtable are in Houston, we have member companies in every state and added three international members this year. 2022 also welcomed a new board member, Trace Scrivner of ExxonMobil. PVF Roundtable's annual golf tournament will be held June 13 at The Clubs of Kingwood in Kingwood, Texas. Registration for this event will begin in April.

With executives from companies like Wolseley Industrial Group, MRC Global, Weldbend and ExxonMobil, the PVF Roundtable's board of directors is continuously developing programs for graduates of affiliated colleges and trade schools to start employment with our member companies. From scholarship to career, we are creating a pipeline, and it's all 100-percent volunteer driven.

"I love being part of the PVF Roundtable board because of the opportunity to give back. I consider myself really fortunate to have a seat at this table, help make each other better and have the opportunity be a part of what's next in our industry," said Wolseley Industrial Group Regional Director Mike Jordan.

Sadly, January also brought the loss of Sidney Westbrook, an industry icon and the founder of PVF Roundtable.

"Sidney was one of the greatest industry leaders of our time, whose philanthropic actions had an impact on so many lives. His legacy will live on as we continue to grow the PVF Roundtable and its charitable donations to students learning the trade," Alford said.

Here's how you can get involved: A networking meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8 at The Bell Tower on 34th in Houston. To join us, please complete a member application at www.pvfroundtable.org. Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served starting at 4:15 p.m., and the outdoor patio will be open with plenty of spacious networking opportunities in the open air.

For more information or to register for the meeting, visit www.pvfroundtable.org.