ABC Update: Social media in the construction industry

I recently came across some incredible statistics on social media. I believe the data gives context for how our society and businesses communicate and, more importantly, how our industry can capitalize on social media. Nearly half of Earth's population are active social media users. On average, each of those active social media users has more than seven social media accounts and spends 142 minutes a day on social media. About 10 new social media users were added per second between October 2018 and October 2019. Approximately 81 percent of small and medium-sized businesses and 91 percent of large retailers use social media. An impressive 97 percent of construction industry professionals also use social media, with LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter as the top three platforms.

Clearly, we live in an age where social media and social media marketing are integral in communicating and doing business in the construction industry. Is this industry -- including you and your business -- using social media and social media marketing well?

Building credibility and growing your brand are two benefits my chapter has reaped. Social media can create credibility when you are transparent with your audience. Openness and honesty build trust. The spread of the coronavirus created an unprecedented and rapidly evolving new reality for the world, our economy and businesses. As an association and industry that places the highest priority on health and safety, we kept members and craft students updated on social media in a thoughtful, relevant manner about events and courses.

Social media can grow your brand awareness and business when you "sell" well and build relationships. ABC Pelican's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram profiles are constantly interacting with users. Students "check in" at our training centers on a test day, and we wish them well. Member companies participate in a golf tournament, and we thank them for their support. Committee members share takeaways from the latest safety meeting, career fair or education program we offered, and we share and promote that content. When we post about craft training courses or upcoming educational programs, we provide links and contact information so the audience can take the next step to learn more or sign up.

While I don't consider myself an expert, I have seen the effectiveness of quality social media platforms in telling the story of this ABC chapter and our membership, reaching new audiences and growing brand awareness. But there are some implementation methods that have worked for my chapter as we've grown our social footprint in the community and industry:

â¢ We learned our audience and when they are on social media. Analytics, which are easy to find on most platforms, give a wealth of knowledge on demographics, what time they view content and what they like to see. The construction industry is full of early risers, so we aim to post content earlier in the morning. Our audience also checks content during their downtime, so we post on the weekends and evenings as well.

â¢ We post in real time. Louisiana culture prioritizes sports, so if a big win happens, we post about it right then. When we host a member event, participate in community activities or hold a graduation, we post about it that day. We live tweet, add to our stories and say "stay tuned for more."

â¢ We create authenticity by doing something the social media audience loves: telling a story. We share stories about our craft graduates, high school students, instructors, members and staff. We go behind the scenes of events. Do not underestimate the power of storytelling.

â¢ We keep the content consumable. We post content and use language our audience can relate to.

â¢ We are consistent with content. Our audience knows to go to our platforms for news on chapter activities, RSVP reminders, links, photos, news, competition results, etc. We post #MemberMondays, #TeacherTuesdays and fun throwbacks. Remaining consistent in the fast-paced digital age we live in reinforces trust and credibility.

I'd encourage you to consider your company's overall social media strategy to evaluate whether it is meeting your branding goals and providing meaningful content. Ensure that it's timely, honest, consistent and consumable.

For more information, contact David Helveston at (225) 753-2590 or dhelveston@abcpelican.com.