‘Smart’ fire pump technology ready for dispatch 24/7

"Once a new technology rolls over you, if you're not part of the steamroller, you're part of the road." - President Lyndon B. Johnson

In today's world, the bombardment of new technologies seems never-ending and can be quite overwhelming at times. We start the process of adopting new technologies and they seem to become out of date before they have even been fully implemented.

However, to paraphrase President Johnson, you can get crushed if you're not prepared for the new technologies that emerge or if you're not willing to accept their adoption.

At US Fire Pump, our team has often been requested to provide a mobile temporary pump solution with technology that can mimic stationary or fixed fire water pumps. When we were initially asked for a solution, technology that could be packaged in a true mobile fire water pump didn't exist. But our engineering team didn't scoff at the idea, even as they found the process of development to be no short order. In fact, hearing the repeated need from customers only strengthened our engineering department's resolve to create a solution.

Anyone who has had the pleasure to work in the world of "mobile fire pumps versus fixed fire pumps" knows very well that the requirements for each type of pump are substantially different. Finding a suitable adaptation for these requirements, contained within a temporary mobile package, was the first task for our engineering team. Fixed pumps have the luxury of control rooms, fire control panels and many other redundant safety systems in place, all of which are usually self-contained in a controlled environment. Again, what we were being asked to achieve was a mobile system without the enjoyment of any of the above controls in place. Our team was able to engineer a "smart" system for mobile use and today, with the new smart technology developed by US Fire Pump engineers, smart fire pumps are available for you to use in your next turnaround, unplanned outage or as a temporary replacement for fixed fire water pumps.

Our smart systems have been installed in petrochemical facilities, private health institutions and state facilities throughout the U.S.

To be the steamroller, you have to be forward thinking and know your path. To do so, you must find or develop new technologies that make the road easier to navigate. US Fire Pump's in-house engineers and experts can assist your team with pre-planning for outages or at a moment's notice for unplanned emergency outages and events. Our rental fleet of fire and ancillary equipment is the largest globally, and our smart technology is ready for dispatch 24/7.

US Fire Pump engineers and manufactures a full line of fire equipment in its Holden, Louisiana, facility. Custom-built options are available.

For more information, visit www.usfirepump.com, call (225) 209-6551 or email info@usfirepump.com.