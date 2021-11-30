Shell's 2021 Deer Park grants fund $35k in projects

Shell recently unveiled the 10 recipients of the 2021 Deer Park Community Grants Program.

These organizations were selected for a combined total of $35,000 in project funding.

"These community grants are special designations for our community chosen by our community," said Jessica Blackmore, external relations manager for Shell Deer Park. "It's a pleasure to recognize these great organizations and the important work they're doing in our communities. Shell Deer Park is proud to be able to partner with them and help ensure their missions are accomplished."

The 2021 Community Grants recipients are: The Summit, Pasadena ISD; Whoofstock Pet Adoption Event, City of Deer Park; Clothed By Faith; Jane Around The World; Fair Dinkum Coffee Co.; The Bridge Over Troubled Waters; Project Joy and Hope; A New Dawn Animal Rescue; and Today's Harbor for Children.

This year, a Special Recognition Grant was also awarded to the City of Deer Park Police Department for trauma response bags in 29 patrol units.

For more information, visit www.shell.us.