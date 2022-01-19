Shell commits $2.1MM to community development

Shell Deer Park recently pledged more than $2 million in funding for projects benefiting the Deer Park community, including $800,000 for the City of Deer Park History Museum, $1 million to BakerRipley's Pathways to Possibilities program, and $300,000 addressing the digital divide in Harris County Precinct 2.

The history museum will showcase the city's development and the role industry has played in shaping the community. As part of this donation, the city will house items from the former Shell Deer Park history museum archives, as well as provide a connection for residents to the University of Houston Special Collections that holds the many Shellegram newsletters and other news items produced at the site.

BakerRipley's Pathways to Possibilities will ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities for the community, allowing them to increase their ability to set and achieve personal education and career goals. The program will allow more individuals to succeed and advance their careers, ensuring an inclusive and dynamic workplace in the future.

The PCT2gether Internet Equity grant will help close the gap through community internet access at Partnership Park in Pasadena, in turn increasing access to remote learning, online homework support, telehealth care access and employment.

