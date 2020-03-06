PLATINUM antifog/antiscratch coating: Everlasting protection

Humidity and temperature differences fog up surfaces such as glasses and goggles. ANSI standards test for fog resistance only on the inner surface (N marking) and for scratch resistance only on the outer surface of the glass (K marking). But BollÃ© Safety is convinced scratches and fog do not only attack specific surfaces.

Applied by a dipping process on both sides of the lens, BollÃ© Safety's PLATINUMÂ® is a permanent coating that gives a high scratch resistance and delays fogging beyond the minimum required standards. PLATINUM ensures greater safety, reliability and comfort.

Imitated but not equaled, PLATINUM meets the requirements of all international standards and is available on all BollÃ© Safety's new products and select legacy styles. In all conditions and at all times, the PLATINUM innovation provides the maximum protection for your eyes.

With PLATINUM, permanent coating is applied on both sides of the lens.

The PLATINUM advantage

An innovation at BollÃ© Safety: First brand to develop this technology and process.

Expertise and mastery of the application process since 2014, which guarantees a high-quality coating.

Lenses signed to certify BollÃ© Safety's PLATINUM authenticity.

Permanent coating applied on both sides of the lens.

Highly scratch resistant.

Hydrophobic and hydrophilic.

Significantly delays the appearance of fogging.

Antifog effective even in cases of extreme temperature variation.

Washable with soap and water.

Available on all premium products.

For more information, visit www.bollesafety-usa.com or call (800) 222-6553.