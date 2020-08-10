Pandemic or not, the merit shop chooses safety, service

ABC - Aug 2018

The first half of the new year brought our world, community and industry unprecedented uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even today, we are living in a new reality in our homes, workplaces and social lives. As we beat COVID-19, we are wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart, shifting schedules, hosting video conference calls, taking temperatures, washing hands and disinfecting our workspaces.

Both during and after times of crisis, we see ABC members choosing to prioritize safety and service, because these characteristics are in our DNA. Priorities do not waiver in our industry, especially during times of uncertainty. ABC members evaluate and mitigate risks every day on and off the jobsite, and whether we are facing a pandemic, hurricane season or other unforeseen circumstance, our member companies keep safety at the forefront of every decision they make and adapt on a caseby- case basis while following recommendations issued by federal and local officials.

Commitment to achieving safety in times like these or even under normal circumstances is a difficult process involving leadership commitment, employee engagement, cultural transformation and implementation of processes. However, commitment to safety is worth it, because there is no greater duty for ABC members than to keep their employees safe.

We have seen ABC members achieve remarkable safety benchmarks. In fact, the diamond-level recipients of our world-class safety training evaluation process (STEP) are 827-percent safer than the industry average. No matter the time of day, week or year, no priority is higher than safety on a jobsite, because every employee deserves to return home safely, especially as we rebuild our economy.

In addition to safety, another foundational pillar of this association is service, which is why ABC's members have actively served our community and those who need it most during the rise and fall of COVID-19.

In late May, ABC Pelican was fortunate to host Workforce Feeding Frontlines in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a community outreach event for the merit shop construction workforce and other ABC members to show their appreciation to local front-line health care workers and nonprofits by preparing, assembling and delivering meals. Along with 40 of our member companies, we cooked and transported approximately 3,000 meals to health care workers and custodial staff at four local hospitals as well as area nonprofits focused on feeding those in need. We also implemented strict safety precautions at the cooking, assembling and delivery stations to ensure safety was at the forefront of our volunteers' minds. We even set up a wellness tent that included temperature checks and hand sanitizers for all participants.

Workforce Feeding Frontlines brought many of our members together in a safe, socially distanced environment to show front-line health care heroes how grateful we are for their dedication and service. This event was a powerful reminder that, while we are all in this pandemic together, the health care community is charged with the enormous task of beating this virus. As the voice of the merit shop construction industry across much of Louisiana, our chapter was able to say "thank you" to the men and women who are ensuring we win the fight against COVID-19.

Since the pandemic hit, ABC members have actively sought ways to serve the health care community however we can. From donations of PPE to serving thousands of meals and volunteering, our members have stepped up and served where they were needed most. ABC members, just as they have in the past, will continue to answer the call to serve others and work safely, regardless of circumstance.

For more information, contact David Helveston at (225) 753-2590 or dhelveston@abcpelican.com.