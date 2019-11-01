Olin’s Wood-Turner dedicated to leading a safe freeport site

Bridget Wood-Turner, Freeport Site Leader, Olin Corp.

Olin's Freeport, Texas, Site Leader Bridget Wood-Turner is proud to be part of a company that puts nothing ahead of employees' safety and is committed to the environment. According to Wood-Turner, while Olin is dedicated to implementing the latest technologies, the company is also devoted to enhancing safety, sustainability, growth and investment.

Wood-Turner grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, where she concentrated on education, sports and, most importantly, volunteering in the community. Every summer, she selected a volunteer activity to participate in and enjoyed every experience.

"I also lettered in swimming all four years of high school, and my first job was working as a lifeguard at my local pool," Wood-Turner said. "In this role, I learned the importance of taking care of yourself first so you can then take care of others."

After graduating high school, Wood- Turner attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. From there, she worked for Dow in various roles that involved production, HS&E and business leadership. She assumed the role of site leader at Olin Freeport in 2015, following the acquisition of Dow's U.S. Gulf Coast chlor alkali products and vinyls, global chlorinated organics and global epoxy businesses.

"I've been so fortunate to work with several fantastic, diverse leaders in my field who have helped me develop my passions and career," Wood-Turner stated. "But I would have to say my role models are my amazing parents. I'm also thankful for my husband, Tim, and our three wonderful children: Susan Marie, Katie and Dominic."

Today, Wood-Turner is responsible for the safe and reliable operation of all Olin manufacturing facilities in the Freeport and Oyster Creek, Texas, plants.

"In this job, you have to be able to do two things well," Wood-Turner explained. "First, you need to be able to quickly assess risks and remove them. Olin has a strong safety culture, which is extremely important for both the employees and our community. I like to say, 'If we keep everything in the pipes, both the employees and the community will be safe.' Second, you need to be able to recognize top talent and promote it. With both, you must have an understanding of the technology that's being used and the strengths of the team around you. I'm very proud of our team, and we're always looking for ways to improve our cumulative skills and knowledge."

Olin's Freeport, Texas, complex is made up of seven chlor alkali and bleach facilities, six epoxy facilities, one ethylene dichloride facility, one vinyl chloride monomer facility, two chlorinated organics facilities and a number of other supporting site assets.

Olin, Freeport site's history

According to Wood-Turner, Olin is the world's leading producer of chlor alkali products and derivatives. The company is also the leading producer of industrial bleach, the second-largest producer of potassium hydroxide, the fourth-largest supplier of caustic soda, a leading manufacturer of hydrochloric acid and a significant supplier of hydrogen.

Established in 1892, Olin actually began as two companies: Olin Industries and Mathieson Chemical Corp. The two businesses merged in 1954 to form Olin Mathieson Chemical Corp. -- later simplified to Olin Corp. -- and continued to build on their core technologies and products: chemicals, metals and ammunition. In 2007, Pioneer Cos. merged with Olin, making it the third-largest producer in the chlor alkali business and a leading producer of industrial bleach in North America. In 2015, Olin's acquisition with Dow included the Freeport site.

The Freeport site started as the original location of Dow's U.S. Gulf Coast presence in the 1940s. The site was selected because of its strategic proximity to seawater, natural gas reserves and salt domes, and access to a large harbor that provides waterway loading and procurement capabilities. Chlor alkali production began at the site in 1944, with brine mining and hydrocarbon operations at nearby Stratton Ridge commencing in 1948. Today, Freeport is Olin's largest site.

Olin now employs about 6,700 people in more than 20 countries around the world. The Freeport facility employs approximately 1,200 people, with another 400-600 contractors working at the site.

"At this site, we produce bleach, chlorine, caustic soda, vinyl chloride, epoxy resins and chlorinated organics," Wood-Turner said. "The Freeport complex is made up of seven chlor alkali and bleach facilities, six epoxy facilities, one ethylene dichloride facility, one vinyl chloride monomer facility, two chlorinated organics facilities and a number of other supporting site assets."

Olin's products go into numerous items, including cleaning solutions, disinfectants and refrigerants.

"These things, in turn, help keep us safe, fight disease and improve our lives in countless ways," Wood-Turner explained. "Our lives would be very different without the items we make possible.

"Our industry has a bright future. At Olin, we want to help people realize that future and be an industry leader in innovation and safety. Many people don't understand the importance of chlorine and related products. Without them, the world wouldn't be the same."

Safe, reliable assets

Olin's Freeport site is an OSHA VPP Star Site, meaning it has a strong safety program and is relentless in following safety processes. According to Wood-Turner, this recognition is a great achievement for the facility and reflects the team's hard work, culture, persistence and perseverance.

"We have an industry-leading safety record, but there's always room for improvement," Wood-Turner explained. "At Olin, we value our people and want to help everyone build lifelong connections and memories. We also value family and want our employees to encourage their children, nieces and nephews, and other family members to work here.

"Even though natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey or other storms have happened and the site is OK, our people are often impacted. In these instances, our teams rally to support their co-workers. I am confident we will continue to improve and live up to that level of support with pre-planning and safety response."

Caring for people, community

It's clear Olin's first priority is caring for people and the community. Olin's Freeport site recently received the Caring for Texas award at the Environmental, Health & Safety Seminar in Galveston.

"This is solid recognition for all we do in the community and workplace when it comes to caring for our employees, community and the environment," Wood-Turner said. "In fact, we've received the award each year we've submitted an application. We are a member of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, where site leaders act as a team to share workplace safety best practices. We routinely work with county leadership and area communities to promote programs and activities to build good relationships between our industry and the communities. We are also proud to support Military Moms and Wives of Brazoria County and have filled over 3,000 care packages for our Armed Forces overseas."

Olin's Freeport site employees have given more than $340,000 annually to organizations such as the United Way of Brazoria County, The Center for Arts & Sciences, and the Houston-Galveston Area Council. Wood-Turner serves as a board member of the Texas Chemical Council, and she was recently elected as co-chair of the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council.

"I'm very proud to be part of Texas' industry, and I'm extremely proud to have served on the board of directors for the United Way Galveston County Mainland for the past seven years," Wood-Turner said. "When industry partners with local nonprofits such as the United Way, great progress can be made in our communities."