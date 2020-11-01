Passing the baton

Earl B. Heard, founder and CEO, BIC Alliance

Welcome to our November/December 2020 issue of BIC Magazine -- your business and industry connection since 1984.

I would like to begin by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving, a merry Christmas, and a healthy and prosperous New Year. I also want to thank you for your kindness and support over the past 37 years.

2021 marks 40 years since I resigned from Ethyl Corp. to launch VideoScan, my first entrepreneurial venture. In 1981, we launched Training Coordinator Magazine, and I wrote my first "From the Publisher" article. Even though our training company didn't make it, the publication was a success. After a brief stint with Hill Petroleum, I decided to launch BIC Alliance in 1983 and BIC Magazine in April 1984.

From day one, BIC Alliance's mission has been to connect individuals in business and industry for mutual benefit. I'm proud to say we've published over 300 issues since 1984, which amounts to over 8 million printed copies of BIC Magazine.

Like any successful company, BIC has been blessed with great supporters and a staff that is second-to-none. It's important to note our management team has more than 100 years of combined experience in publishing and 50 years of combined experience in executive recruiting.

Therefore, I feel like now is the right time to pass the baton to our younger leaders, who are better attuned to the multimedia consumption of today's professionals. I'd like to use this opportunity to announce my retirement, and I know BIC Alliance is in good hands. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, BIC Alliance's Thomas Brinsko, who has been with the company since 1999, will be our new CEO and publisher. Also, BIC Vice President Jeremy Osterberger will be promoted to president and COO.

After 59 years of working full time, I will now become a retiree. However, I'll still be an ambassador of BIC and help the company continue its mission. Also, I'll continue as CEO of BIC Media Solutions (BMS) and contribute articles on behalf of BMS.

Like all media companies, the way BIC Alliance fulfills our mission has evolved to include a digital universe. Today, BIC boasts 50,000 monthly visitors to our world-class website, up 100 percent from two years ago. In addition to content unique to BICMagazine.com, 100 percent of each issue of BIC Magazine is published on the website for easy access.

BIC also publishes several e-newsletters, which are received by more than 30,000 industry executives. Every month, thousands more tap into BIC's digital resources, including videos, webinars, events and virtual interviews; Jeremy conducts these virtual interviews with plant managers and other industry leaders. Thomas also produces a weekly "vlog" watched by thousands. All of this media is further disseminated to tens of thousands in industry who follow BIC on social media.

I'm very proud of our energetic and creative digital team that has replicated the "personality" of BIC Magazine into this virtual world, including Mark Hertzog, Robin Dupre, Kelli Hefner and Brad Martin, as well as Heather Cavalier, who not only heads up the print production and editorial team, but also the digital edition of the publication.

BIC keeps our audience updated on industry news, trends, people and events in whatever format they to wish to consume. Forty years ago, it was ink on paper. In 2020, it's still print â¦ plus desktops, tablets, smartphones, smart watches and more.

Before I end this article, let's take a look at some of the top-notch editorials and interviews in this issue of BIC Magazine. We feature Greg Gray, site manager -- Lake Charles Polymers Plant, LyondellBasell; Gary Higginbotham, senior VP and chief sustainability marketing officer, CIRCON Environmental; Anthony Cacciatore, safety director, Satellite Shelters Inc.; and David Levitt, senior VP of worldwide sales, LiquidFrameworks. We also learn more about developing turnaround scope correctly, understanding and avoiding the VPP slump, and performing process safety at an elite level.

In closing, I want to thank everyone again for your kindness and support during these past four decades. It's been a joy and privilege to serve you, and BIC looks forward to being your business and industry connection for many years to come. Please also join me in praying for our country and for greater love, peace and happiness for all in the years ahead.

It's been an honor to serve our industry for so many years. I'll cherish all the friendships and memories I've made along the way.