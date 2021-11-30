Morris Museum launches Spark!Lab with BASF's support

New Jersey's only Smithsonian affiliate, The Morris Museum, recently unveiled Spark!Lab, a cutting-edge facility.

The tenth such facility in the nation, this Smithsonian-created learning space will inspire young visitors to create, collaborate and innovate. Spark!Lab is made possible by leadership support from BASF with additional support provided by Gay H. Osborn on behalf of the Blanche and George Jones Fund Inc.

Spark!Lab offers children a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Instead of following step-by-step instructions, young inventors will be empowered to solve problems and overcome real-world obstacles. Spark!Lab offers many unique, project- specific stations where inventors can engage directly with engineering and design challenges.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at BASF. For more than a decade, our STEM education programs have inspired the future scientists, engineers and innovators that will be essential to our continued success as the world's leading chemical company," said Molly Borst, manager of STEM Education for BASF Corp.

For more information, visit http://basf.us/STEM or www.morrismuseum.org.