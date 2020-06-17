Gridlock outperforms: Breathable, durable and half the price

Print Go from heat exhaustion to feeling "just right" with GridLock.

What does the fairy tale "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" have to do with FR work apparel? In the story, when Goldilocks tries the bears' porridge, one is too hot, one is too cold and the third one is "just right." Industrial workers encounter the same challenge; they're looking for a durable and breathable FR option that isn't "too hot" and doesn't leave them feeling "too cold" about its hit to their budget.

RPS Manufacturing Solutions has launched its breakthrough FR: GridLock. This lightweight (5.4-ounce) cotton-fiber blend FR uniform is the "just right" solution industrial workers have been searching for.

When it comes to FR garments, you essentially have three choices: You can commit to expensive synthetic-blend FR uniforms, settle for cotton-blend 88/12 middleweight FR uniforms, or find something in the middle that compromises durability, cost, performance and/or comfort. To RPS, these options are not good enough. Industrial workers deserve work apparel that allows more air permeation to keep their bodies cool, more softness for overall comfort, more durability to reduce cost of ownership, and all of that at a market-friendly price point.

To do this, RPS joined forces with Arvind Ltd., a fashion and textile powerhouse, to research and develop new knitting techniques and fiber combinations. Next, RPS enlisted Solvay, a global leader in chemical technologies, to apply its FR polymerization to GridLock. Solvay's exclusive FR chemistry, called "Proban," not only ensures the ultimate FR protective qualities, but also delivers the best performance in fiber durability and industrial washing stability. Together, Arvind, Solvay and RPS put together the perfect FR fabric to combat summer heat.

Simultaneously working with labs at Louisiana State University that were researching new ways to regulate the core body temperature of military personnel, RPS began laboratory and field testing the open-weave 5.4-ounce GridLock uniforms. Were they going to be too hot, too cold, too hard or too soft in real working conditions for months at a time?

To test GridLock, RPS gave sample garments to drilling contractor floor hands who were working in blazing temperatures. For weeks on end, these garments were worn, washed, and saturated in oil, mud and grease daily. Workers called GridLock a "game-changer" in FR apparel, saying, "Something about FR heat stress has finally been done." Floor hands reported they could "actually feel a breeze coming through their FR work shirt" while standing on the rig floor. One floor hand said, "If you think you are going to get this trial coverall back, you are going to have to fight me for it."

An examination of the worn garments confirmed GridLock's rip-stop grid pattern resisted tearing. As an unexpected result, the inside of the garments resembled new, unworn fabric. Field trial participants further remarked the fabric seemed to resist oil-based mud, preventing it from saturating the garment.

To verify these results, RPS commissioned several third-party labs to test the true performance of GridLock. Vartest, a third-party testing lab, found GridLock's air permeability score allowed more than four times the air flow of the industry-standard 7-ounce 88/12 FR uniform. GridLock also outperformed the summer go-to 6-ounce knitted-jersey FR fabric as well as expensive blends, scoring comparably to the ever-popular and bank-breaking lightweight synthetic blends, but at half the cost.

If your company's HS&E, operations, procurement and, most importantly, workers in the field want FR apparel that's "just right" -- breathable, durable and affordable -- they need RPS' GridLock. To keep your team cool in the most extreme conditions, contact RPS Manufacturing Solutions today to request a sample.

For more information, visit www.gridlockfr.com or call (800) 288-8059.

