Fabricator rebuilds locomotive boilers from the 1900s

With more than 116 years of fabrication experience, Continental Fabricators Inc. (CFI) is a well-known fabricator with a proven record of excellence in the design and fabrication of pressure vessels, towers, drums, clips, weldments and nozzle assemblies, and so much more. When you need around-the-clock service, CFI is known for operating its shop 24/7 to make sure you get exactly what you need when you need it.

Although known for working on ASME Section VIII Division 1 and Section 1 fabrication needs, CFI has the ability and expertise to do a wide range of work. The business is heavily involved in the preservation and repair of steam locomotive engine boilers. In fact, at any given time, the company is fabricating replacement parts or new welded boilers on the floor of its St. Louis facility.

Recently, CFI has been working on a boiler for 1920 ALCO locomotive engine No. 148 for US Sugar, and it is near completion. The scope of work included a new smoke box, first course section and firebox. The original riveted boiler's new welded components were fabricated using current techniques along with the older rivet practices and methods used in the 1800s. This project is being completed at the direction of Steam Operations Corp.

CFI is also nearing completion of its work on the rebuilding of Chicago & Northwestern (C&NW) No. 1385, a steam locomotive built in March 1907 by ALCO. The work included a new welded boiler on the locomotive that was built to meet current ASME requirements. According to Mid-Continent Railway Museum, the boiler underwent its first inspection from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) as the project came together. The boiler earned the number 9622 for FRA tracking purposes, meaning the new boiler is officially recognized as part of the locomotive. Once completed, the boiler will be shipped to SPEC Machine in Middleton, Wisconsin, where the locomotive will be fully assembled onto the rebuilt frame and running gear.

"CFI is one of a few companies that works on locomotive boilers," said Tom Gerstenecker, vice president of sales and estimating for CFI. "We have excelled at this work by maintaining a skilled workforce, tooling and aligning ourselves with experts in the industry."

When both of these locomotives are restored, it is anticipated they will return to operation, hosting tourist events and excursions. For additional information, contact Heritage Rail Alliance at www.atrrm.org.

Gerstenecker said the 150th anniversary of the Golden Spike at Promontory Point Celebration in Utah, taking place May 10 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad, is a significant time and great moment in history for reflection. Some facts about it include:

The railroad took 7 years to complete and comprises a 1,907-mile contiguous line built by three competing private companies, one starting in the East and the other two in the West, allowing the railroad to meet in the middle.

The line was completed May 10, 1869 and opened by Leland Stanford, president of the Central Pacific Railroad and governor of California, who ceremonially drove in the last spike with a silver hammer. This spike is now called the "golden spike" and is on display at Stanford University in California.

