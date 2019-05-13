A conversation with Eric Fishman Of SAFER Systems

SAFER Systems President Eric Fishman is responsible for leading the company as it undergoes significant growth. BIC Magazine recently visited with Fishman to learn more about his story at SAFER Systems, the most crucial part of his position and his love of games.

Eric Fishman, President, SAFER Systems

Q: What led to your position at SAFER Systems?

A: After graduating from Michigan State as a chemical engineer, I took a job as a contract engineer at a GM assembly plant. I didn't know the extent of the recession that was coming, but I knew my job was in jeopardy. Somehow, the management team at SAFER Systems was looking for a new chemical engineer at the same time I decided I would relocate for a job. I have been working at SAFER Systems ever since.

It became clear to me from the start what we do at SAFER Systems is mission critical to our customers, and it wasn't hard for me to become a part of that mission. I spent the first four years as a project manager, designing, implementing and training on integrated emergency response systems across the world. I was then asked to manage the team, and then to become responsible for all aspects of product and service delivery. Finally, in 2016, after completing my MBA from Pepperdine, I was offered the opportunity to become the company's president. I continue to be humbled by this opportunity, and I take the responsibility of steering the company into a growth phase very seriously.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: I feel the most important part of my position is setting a course and collaborating with internal teams to row in the same direction. SAFER Systems' mission is "saving lives and protecting communities in real time." Our vision is "to be the platform for real-time safety and emergency response, enabling planning, preparedness and protection of plants, people and communities." Having a shared mission and vision brings clarity to decision making and paves the way for a path to strategy and execution.

Most people will spend more time at work than almost anywhere else in their lives. This means the course that is set for the company should have meaning and purpose and people should find dignity in their work. I put a lot of pressure on myself to make sure our employees' work has meaning.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: The customer is the center of our universe. Everything we do must ultimately have a positive impact on customer experience. This applies to every part of the business, from the obvious -- product development and customer service -- to the more obscure, like how to interface with customers' accounts payable departments through invoicing and accounts receivable processes.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: "Hope is not a strategy." This quote has been said in many different contexts about many different subjects. For me, this quote is a constant reminder to be intentional in everything I do. Too many times, we hear, "Let's do X and hope that Y happens." What we really need to be saying is, "Let's do A, B and C now, so when we do X, we have the best chance of achieving Y."

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: I am a "game-aholic." Whether its Euchre (it's a Midwest thing), poker, puzzles, old-school Nintendo, beanbags, billiards, air hockey, basketball, golf or snowboarding, I love to play. No matter the activity, it is always made better by sharing it with friends and family, too.

For more information, visit www.safersystem.com or call (805) 852-0751.

View in Digital Edition