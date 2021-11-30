Duke Energy provides $750k in grants for small businesses

The Duke Energy Foundation recently distributed $750,000 in grants to help local businesses across North Carolina adapt to the unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic.

The total represents a 50-percent increase over the $500,000 in funding announced earlier this year due to the breadth and quality of the funding applications. As a result, the Hometown Revitalization grant program supports 30 communities throughout the state.

Each community was awarded $25,000 through a partnership with local 501(c) (3)-administering nonprofits. The administering entity will establish a small-business support microgrant program to deploy the funding within their local community. Microgrants may range from $500 to $2,500 per individual business.

For more information, visit www.duke-energy.com/foundation or call (800) 559-3853.