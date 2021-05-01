Back Cover: Doing our part to build the American Dream

At Turnaround Welding Services (TWS), we take pride in our ability to support our employees with steady work and good-paying jobs, so they, in turn, can support themselves and their loved ones and retire comfortably.

We like to think that we're playing a small part in helping them achieve their piece of the American Dream. It's what motivates us to strive for the highest levels of quality and safety, while finding new ways to innovate and grow our business.

Building a reputation of excellence

The cornerstone of TWS' business growth is our ability to safely deliver exceptional projects while always striving to exceed client expectations. We've earned a reputation as a source of some of the finest rigging, piping and welding services in the industry. No matter the job - whether it's a temporary project or a year-long endeavor - our focus is on efficiently delivering great work safely.

At TWS, we don't sell gadgets or material objects. We sell rigging, piping and welding services performed by people. It's our top priority to keep our people safe. To that end, we've implemented a rigorous safety program and developed a safety culture that extends throughout our entire organization.

On every project, the goal is zero injuries, outstanding production and industry-leading quality metrics - all within budget and on schedule. Producing these results consistently over a sustained period of time has created, and continues to create, longstanding partnerships with our clients, setting TWS up for long-term success.

Innovative, integrated projects

In our latest effort to innovate our business and grow our clientele, TWS has integrated with Repcon for turnaround execution. Projects we undertake through Repcon are structured around a "one approach" philosophy. Under this model, Repcon and TWS harness the strength of our respective specialties and deploy them under one project management team with services provided under one agreement.

We've already worked on a number of projects that seamlessly integrated Repcon's mechanical and construction services with TWS' rigging, piping and welding resources. Together, we are able to deliver turnkey solutions for complete units, blocks of units or plant-wide shutdowns.

While Repcon and TWS continue to take on projects independently, the synergy between our companies has been extremely beneficial to our clients. Because our resources are integrated under one approach, projects move more fluidly from start to finish, and clients avoid complications with multiple on-site management and off-site support teams. Plus, this method can also help save costs by simplifying billing and promoting efficiency.

One approach means:

One contract.

One management team.

One safety plan.

One quality control plan.

One project control plan.

One team.

One call.

The close cultural alignment between our companies has been key to the success of our integrated projects. Like TWS, Repcon seeks to build long-term relationships with both clients and employees. Repcon shares our goal of zero injuries and puts a high premium on workplace safety. Together, we have been able to provide our employees a number of new work opportunities and help increase their job security.

Defining success

In our industry, success can be measured with a variety of different KPIs - from near-misses and recordables to re-work, weld rejections and total assemblies completed. While all of these are important, at TWS we like to measure success with the word "repeat":

Repeat clients

Repeat (long-tenured) employees

If we have repeat clients and repeat employees, then we are fulfilling the expectations of both - which means we've been successful. Relationships plus execution equals success.

In practice, that has meant developing new business initiatives, like teaming up with Repcon, while still remaining steadfast in our commitment to quality. It has also meant investing in our people. We have focused on setting our employees up for long-term success through ongoing trainings and one-on-one engagement with leadership. When our team succeeds, our business succeeds, and that success, in turn, means we can better guarantee them a steady job. It's all part of our small way of helping build the American Dream.

