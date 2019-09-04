Does your website inspire action?

DOUG MANSFIELD, President, Mansfield Marketing

A website is an essential foundation to any effective marketing strategy. With websites, especially for the industrial sector, it is paramount to communicate with purpose and in a fashion that invites and inspires customers to take action. What will distinguish your brand from competitors is the strength and authority communicated through your website.

When people visit your website, they should instantly feel confident that you are an expert in your field. This should start with a clear purpose that is concise and consistent with your brand. The communication of your website homepage is critical, so limit the number of words and use language that encourages action in the marketing copy.

Create a potent, concise message

In the past, websites used to contain lengthy descriptions of product information on the homepage. This is widely considered an antiquated form of website development and not as efficient as providing key benefits that catch the reader's eye. Only after pertinent information has been clearly and concisely conveyed on the homepage should you elaborate with technical details. These details should be included only on the inside pages of the website, if at all.

Often, companies will invest time and money into advertising campaigns prior to having a website that meets quality guidelines. In doing so, you would not maximize the effectiveness of establishing brand credibility and converting visitors into sales opportunities. When you market your brand and the target audience does not feel inspired by visiting your website, your marketing strategy is not efficient.

Being current is key

Another important aspect is to make sure your website presence and content is current; this is made possible by developing strategies for monthly content updates. New content is critically important for search engine rankings and to build credibility with potential customers visiting your website. Whether you serve a local or international market, your website will set the tone for how your audience will engage with your business.

In a globalized economy, businesses that are serious about engaging potential customers are using content delivery network (CDN) technology. CDNs essentially create copies of your website across the globe and automatically connect visitors to the closest resource, depending on their location. This increases the speed and security of your website. Once considered a benefit only the technically elite could use, CDN website services have recently become more affordable and common.

When you have created a website in excellent condition, your website becomes the cornerstone of your digital marketing campaign. This will ultimately allow you to focus your efforts on strategic advertising where consumers will engage with your website and know that you are credible and knowledgeable. The goal is not for the website to answer visitors' questions but to inspire your audience to further engage with you and learn more about your business.

For more information, visit www. mansfieldmarketing.com or call (713) 533-8899.