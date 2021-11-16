Digital transformation even more essential in today’s world

As the global population continues to battle COVID-19, industry also continues to adapt to the constraints presented by the pandemic.

One major adaptation oil and gas leaders are making is digitally transforming their refineries and plants, but that transformation comes with its share of challenges and, eventually, rewards.

Deidra Armstrong, director of operational excellence for Sinclair Oil Corp., said it is integral for leaders to fully understand the strategy of digital transformation in order to effectively introduce it to the workforce, which may be resistant to change. "If we don't have the culture and leadership aligned to understand that, how do you impart that message to everyone?" Armstrong asked.

One tool that helps convey the strategy to workers is to find "commonality, or something that people can really relate to," she said. "One of the examples I've used is the rotary phone. The rotary phone isn't used much anymore; today, everyone uses a cellphone. When I ask why, people tell me, 'We're using what works.' Well, a rotary phone works, too. But what do we use cellphones for? We use them for their calendar, to email and take calls, for text messaging and to gain efficiencies. There are significant advantages to using cellphones versus rotary phones."

Being able to connect with workers based on the "commonality" of cellphones better helps them create a positive vision of digital transformation and aligns stakeholders with the transformation process. This approach also instills a sense of value that each individual can recognize, Armstrong said.

"We have tried to describe the value our initiatives and efforts create, and sometimes their eyes would gloss over," she said. "It wasn't meaningful. But when we were able to introduce small projects or small pieces of a project - which workers could immediately see value in - then we were able to move forward."

Srinivasan Vanchinathan, director of refining digital operations for Phillips 66, said he agrees with Armstrong regarding the importance of alignment across the board on digital transformation.

"There are not enough clearly defined objectives and deliverables," he said. "There has to be alignment within the organization, both vertically and horizontally.

"When it comes to planning and execution, we have to think holistically. We're talking about a mobility solution that you're planning to put in place. What volume of people needs to be trained? Where does the implementation stand today? And what do we expect the next generation to do?"

Craig Harclerode, business development executive of oil and gas downstream petrochemicals and biofuels for OSIsoft LLC, noted that leaders must lead by example, especially as they physically return to jobsites and adapt to remote work.

"Individuals at the top need to embrace the change and adoption of digital technology," Harclerode said. "We're in the 21st century, and CEOs can no longer abdicate their responsibility to someone else. Granted, they have a lot on their plate, but they have to drive their teams by example."

Three keys

Armstrong pointed to three key takeaways for promoting a smoother digital transformation. The first is the importance of leaders listening and adapting to the needs and responses of their workers.

"You can't force-feed it," Armstrong said. "You have to adapt to the culture and what the needs are. You have to be able to apply value for everyone. And you have to give it time to build those relationships at all levels."

The second key is building a relationship with the IT department and working more closely together "on the same goals and initiatives," she said.

Armstrong's final key is to be consistent and remember that some "completed" transformation tasks are never really complete.

"During the project, you'll always find different ways you want to enhance and make changes to the transformation implementation," she said. "So, maintain your relationship with stakeholders. Keep listening to them, receiving their feedback and watching how the rest of the organization is changing, and adapt with it."