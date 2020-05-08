Custom safe access, fall protection for railcar applications

A client recently reached out to Benko Products Inc. to request help with a railcar loading process. The client's current application had operators climbing the side of liquid railcars while carrying the tools needed to open the manways. A typical safety cage solution was not ideal for this application due to the different sizes and configurations of the crashboxes. The spacing between railcars also made alignment difficult.

Benko Products' solution grants operators safe access to the top of a fixed platform. The platform consists of a single-pedestal design, which reduces the installation costs for foundations, with a tracking safety bridge that enables operators to slide a spring-operated fold-down ramp along the outside edge of a 13-foot-long platform. This design allows the operators to arrange the access equipment into the ideal position for safe access to the top of the railcar. Now, the operator can safely carry the tools needed to open the manway without having to climb a ladder up the side of the railcar.

Benko Products also incorporated a fall restraint system into the supported pedestal platform with an overhead trolley beam to give operators freedom of movement while on top of the railcar. The trolley beam system is precisely engineered to meet OSHA regulations, including the live load requirement of 5,000 pounds for tie-off and safety harness attachment points.

The GREEN Access & Fall Protection product line by Benko Products offers gangways, loading racks, stationary and portable platforms, large tank truck and railcar loading systems, and much more.

