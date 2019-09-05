Consider these three things before hiring a consultant

CURTIS SHAKOTKO, COO, OneSource EHS

Many people in industry use third-party consultants to help complete special projects and supplement their company's technical resources. Finding the right consulting company can be a challenge, and selecting someone to adequately serve you and your company's best interests takes a lot of work. Not only is locating the right consulting firm difficult; the time and effort involved in educating them about your company's culture, dynamics, processes and challenges come with a high price tag, but achieving the desired outcomes can be worth the investment. Given the wide range of technical needs and the time commitment to properly integrate them into your organization, it is important to diligently screen potential consultants.

There are approximately 685,000 actively working consultants in the U.S., with the majority of them providing services related to business management. With the vast number of consulting professionals available, there are plenty that can meet your specific technical needs. If you choose the best consulting team for your individual needs, you'll get the best results. However, there is more you should consider before committing to a consultant.

Make it about you

There are plenty of consultants to choose from, so take a few minutes to truly understand what you're looking to receive. This should go beyond an initial deliverable or the scope of work you've developed. By taking a step back from your identified scope of work, you can identify what you're ultimately trying to accomplish and engage the best consulting group to help achieve your end results. FranklinCovey recommends to "start with the end in mind." Using this practice will help you find a consultant that is in sync with your efforts and has the necessary experience to help you on the journey to reach your end result. Utilizing the experience of the right consulting team can help you avoid unforeseen problems and minimize the cost associated with using third-party consultants.

Consider the multiple perspectives

Consultants come in many forms, and each company and professional has a unique style, specialty and perspective. Much, if not all, of a consultant's perspective comes from his or her previous work experience and projects. The key to finding the consulting group with a complementary perspective is to first understand your ultimate goal and then match the firm with your needs. When evaluating relevant perspectives, consider:

Identifying the key stakeholders within your organization.

Understanding stakeholders' needs, as well as their wish list of "nice to haves," along with the motivation driving each.

Making note of the qualities that will help you communicate effectively with each of your stakeholders. Your consultant should have the ability to effectively communicate with all of the different stakeholders.

Schedule a few minutes to speak with prospective consulting companies to determine the full extent of what they have to offer, so that when posed with a challenge that seems difficult to overcome with adequate, in-house expertise or resources, you have vetted third-party resources that can help you fulfill your needs. This can provide valuable insight and make your job much easier. A good consulting group should have a broad range of people with multiple vantage points to utilize.

Understand their approach and philosophy

After "starting with the end in mind" and matching your organization's needs with complementary skillsets, take a few minutes to identify the best approach to meet your individual work style. With a firm understanding of how you prefer to work, select a consulting firm that matches your work style. Some professionals thrive in work environments that are hands-on and highly interactive, while others prefer a quiet, focused effort. While highly interactive settings promote brainstorming and inclusion, quiet and focused environments are necessary to develop highly technical deliverables.

Whatever the work style, make sure you take the time to ensure the people being paid to support you will be the best fit for you and your company's needs.

For more information, visit www. OneSourceEHS.com or call (225) 644-5332.