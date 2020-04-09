Clear the air to improve health

Whether you live in an apartment, townhome or single-family home, an old home or a new home, there are many reasons to improve the indoor air quality of your residence.

An EPA study found that many Americans spend an average of approximately 90 percent of their time indoors. This finding underscores the importance of maintaining a healthy breathing environment at home because the concentrations of some pollutants are two to five times higher indoors than they are outdoors.

The concentrations of some indoor pollutants have increased in recent decades due to factors such as energy-efficient construction (when lacking sufficient ventilation to ensure adequate air exchange) and the increased use of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides and household cleaners.

Many indoor air pollutants are not detectable by our senses, and the symptoms they produce can be vague. It is often difficult to determine which pollutants are the source of a person's ill health, and some symptoms do not even show up until years after initial exposure. Common effects of indoor air pollutants include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, respiratory diseases, and irritated eyes, nose and/ or throat. The most extreme cases of indoor air pollution can even result in heart disease or cancer. One sign indicating poor indoor air quality is experiencing any of these symptoms while at home, with the symptoms resolving shortly after departing.

Typical indoor pollutants include:

Combustion byproducts such as carbon monoxide (CO), particulate matter and environmental tobacco smoke.

Substances of natural origin such as radon, pet dander and mold.

Biological agents such as mold.

Pesticides, lead and asbestos.

Ozone, which is present in some air cleaners.

Various VOCs from a variety of products and materials.

Here are some steps for improving the indoor air quality at home:

Test for radon: A naturally occurring radioactive gas, radon has been shown to cause lung cancer. Radon is present in almost all rock, soil and water, and it can enter the home through cracks and other holes in the foundation. Radon testing kits can be obtained online and in home improvement stores, but discounted test kits can also be found by contacting National Radon Program Services or your state's radon program. Some states even offer free testing kits to the public. Reduce asthma triggers: Don't smoke inside your home or car. Wash, vacuum and dust bedding, carpets, furniture, pillows and stuffed animals regularly to control dust mites. Store food in airtight containers and clean dishes, crumbs and spills right away to prevent infestations of pests and cockroaches. Be selective about any insecticides and pesticides used indoors because they can also harm humans or pets. Vacuum carpets and furniture regularly to reduce pet dander and hair. Control the humidity: Mold can cause breathing problems for individuals with or without allergies. To prevent mold, reduce the moisture present in the home. Fix pipe and roof leaks as soon as possible. Use the exhaust fan when taking a hot shower to vent the steam outside. Use air conditioners and/or dehumidifiers to keep humidity under 50 percent. Use CO alarms: CO can originate from a number of sources in the home -- unvented space heaters, gas-powered water heaters and cooking ranges, and closed or obstructed fireplace flues, among others. Its health effects include fatigue and chest pain in low doses, and impaired vision and coordination, dizziness and even death at the highest concentrations. Keep CO monitors throughout the home, especially in bedrooms, and check the batteries regularly.

It is vitally important to maintain healthy indoor air quality at home. Breathing pollutants can cause health effects ranging from minor irritants to potential fatalities, especially for the young, elderly and individuals who have respiratory problems like asthma.

For more information, visit www.epa.gov or call (800) 887-6063.