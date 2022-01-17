Charged up for battery recycling

From exploration and drilling to production, the equipment used by suppliers in the oil and gas industry is often powered by batteries.

Battery-charged, high-tech tools are critical for extraction in remote areas where access to power sources is limited. Scientists have also developed backup systems and other battery-powered devices designed to help reduce the risk of spills or other catastrophic events in the field, using metering, monitoring and other sensor technologies.

The most prominent battery chemistries used by oilfield services companies include lithium thionyl chloride batteries, as well as single-use, non-rechargeable batteries. Lithium thionyl chloride batteries are also utilized for powering the equipment that checks the integrity of pipelines. These high-energy density, down-hole batteries can power the equipment through the vast interior of the pipeline, lasting longer and traveling farther distances. When managing and recycling these batteries at Retriev, safety is paramount. Exhaustive care is required to ensure the batteries do not unintentionally react or short circuit, which could lead to fire or even an explosion.

The Retriev Technologies team in Canada recycles batteries for the world's four largest oilfield service companies. These major corporations are very strict in adhering to all environmental regulations and need to ensure that none of their batteries end up being discarded improperly in a foreign country. Therefore, it is mandated that all batteries used at the companies' operations anywhere in the world are properly shipped to a recycling facility. Oilfield services companies ship batteries to Retriev from all across the globe; their batteries have been received from more than 45 different countries.

For nearly 30 years, the Retriev team in Trail, British Columbia, has been safely processing these highly reactive batteries, becoming the most trusted recycler in the world at managing this material. Many international companies choose to ship their lithium batteries to Retriev from locations halfway across the globe just to ensure their batteries are managed in the safest way possible. Retriev is the only company in the world that can recycle any size or type of lithium battery.

Retriev Technologies President Shane Thompson believes the company is uniquely suited to be the go-to battery recycling provider for suppliers in the oil and gas industry.

"Our decades of experience in battery recycling, our collection infrastructure and our access to qualified professionals who know how to handle sensitive materials safely allow Retriev to do what others can't," Thompson explained.

Innovations in oilfield services' technology and energy sources will continue to evolve rapidly. Retriev is leading the way with sustainable, resource-saving battery recycling solutions to meet the needs of customers, employees, the environment and society as a whole. Retriev Technologies is shaping the future of battery recycling.

