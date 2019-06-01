Carboline: Your global source for coatings, linings, fireproofing

For the past several years, Carboline has been working on its global footprint and global strategy. Effective June 1, 2018, all of North America and Latin America began reporting to the corporate headquarters in St. Louis under President and COO Chris Tiernay, and as of June 1, 2019, Europe begins reporting to the St. Louis headquarters as well. This consolidation allows for better brand consistency, streamlined communication and more efficient use of resources. Customers can expect to see a more united Carboline throughout the world, with a great team ready to fully support customers seamlessly across borders.

Here's how this global strategy helps Carboline serve customers better:

Global marketing/brand

Global engineering team to support customers with global projects

Global full-scale passive fire testing lab

Global quality assurance program

In March 2019, Carboline hosted its first Global Research, Development & Innovation (RD&I) Summit at its global headquarters and lab in St. Louis. Carboline members from around the world came together over the course of four days to review technology and share insights from their various facilities.

Fireproofing lab

Carboline has a strong commitment to the fireproofing industry and sees this market as a key to its future sales growth. Carboline has the most comprehensive fireproofing line in the industry, with plans to continue to focus on new products. Last year, Carboline broke ground on a stateof- the-art full-scale passive fire protection testing lab at its RD&I Center.

This $4 million investment will allow Carboline to test products on its own timeline and not rely on an outside testing agency's schedule. Carboline's previous fire lab was built in the 1970s, and although it had been upgraded and improved over the years, this project represents a total redesign and rebuild of its capabilities. Carboline felt the upgrade and expansion was necessary to address new developments in the industry.

"Our new testing facility will increase our speed to market for new fireproofing products, give us the ability to receive approvals for alternate raw materials, and fulfill testing requirements for ever-changing codes and regulations," stated Jim Rippe, executive vice president of Fireproofing/Engineering Sales.

Here are a few features and benefits of the new fireproofing facility:

Fire-resistance furnace capable of conducting large-scale tests per the general requirements of UL, ULC, ASTM and ISO standards.

Ability to test full-scale columns per the abovementioned standards.

Ability to test full-scale loaded restrained and unrestrained beams per the abovementioned standards (up to four beams simultaneously).

State-of-the-art hydraulic system capable of producing superimposed live loads (up to four beams simultaneously).

Quarter-point beam loading capability.

20 million Btu furnace capability for conducting cellulosic and hydrocarbon fire tests.

State-of-the-art computerized furnace controls for optimum accuracy and precision.

Innovation

Carboline has focused on innovation since it was founded in 1947, and now innovation is more important than ever in order for the company to stay competitive in the industry. Carboline recently released CarboquickÂ® 200, a high-build, one-coat, quick-drying polyaspartic coating that can be applied directly to metal. The coating is typically dry to handle in one or two hours, easy to apply, ready to spray without thinning, and produces a smooth and extremely durable finish.

"In addition to its fast dry-to-handle time, Carboquick 200 also provides very good color and gloss retention in UV exposure, exceeding the long-term weatherability requirements of SSPC Coating Specification No. 39 Level 3A," said Jeff Anderson, vice president of Research, Development & Innovation.

One coat applied direct to metal (DTM) at 6 to 10 mils dry film thickness (DFT) provides corrosion protection of ISO 12944-6 C 3 High. Therefore, using this fast-cure coating can eliminate the need for typical primer and/or intermediate coats.

"We are excited to introduce the premier product of the new Carboquick Family," said Doug Moore, director of Global Product Line. "Carboquick 200 eliminates the need for a primer and/ or intermediate coats, which speeds the painting process and saves significant time and money without sacrificing performance. You can expect to see more products soon with these same fast cure times and weatherable finishes in our new Carboquick Family."

Carboline recently accepted the North American Anti-Corrosion Coatings New Product Innovation Award for Carboquick 200 and CarbozincÂ® 608 HB at Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards Gala. Carbozinc 608 HB is the industry's only hybrid zinc primer that can be applied at twice the thickness of traditional epoxy zinc primers.

"While Carbozinc 608 HB eliminates the need for an intermediate coat, saving the customers time and money, Carboquick 200 offers highly valued features such as two-hour dry-to-handle time, reduced need for a primer and/or intermediate coat, and excellent color and gloss retention," said Christeena Thomas, senior research analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "With its aggressive and efficient R&D strategy, the company has excelled in providing high-value, innovative products to its customer base."

These solutions provide greater efficiency in terms of application time and volume of material used, thereby creating a niche for Carboline in the anti-corrosion coatings market. The products' simplified process and fewer application steps make them unique when compared to traditional and established products offered by competitors. Last, the customer-centric service models and technology development strategies have resulted in unparalleled loyalty among customers that depend on Carboline's anti-corrosion coatings.

"Carboline is proud to receive this recognition and award," said Tiernay. "Being named as the Frost & Sullivan's 2018 New Product Innovation Award winner is a testament to our commitment to innovation, our employees and their tireless efforts to bring world-class protective coatings to market. We are committed to providing solutions that ensure our customers benefit from choosing Carboline products."

Strathmore acquisition

Carboline also continues to grow through strategic acquisitions, most recently acquiring Strathmore, a manufacturer of high-performance coatings with a heavy focus on the rail industry. The American Coatings brand, which was acquired by Strathmore in 2014, has provided quality interior and exterior coatings to industrial manufacturers, contractors, tank builders, floor coating applicators and equipment owners for over 30 years.

Strathmore was founded in 1942 and provides coatings solutions to customers in rail, oil and gas, marine and other industrial markets. The Strathmore brand and product portfolio are a great complement to Carboline's extensive portfolio of high-performance coatings, linings and fireproofing products. The acquisition allows Carboline to provide customers with a more diverse range of products and technologies.

Customers can expect to benefit from the increased number of distribution points, large direct sales team, worldwide manufacturing capabilities, and state-of-the-art research and development facilities that Carboline has to offer.

"We are thrilled to add these well-respected brands to our portfolio," said Tiernay. "It is a great strategic fit for Carboline, and we look forward to leveraging the synergies between our brands to better serve our customers' needs."

New website

Last year, Carboline launched its completely revamped global website. The redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential product information and more clearly conveys the company's global brand.

The site features a clean, uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content, providing quicker access to product information. The expanded product search helps visitors find product information faster and share the information more easily. The new website was a result of feedback from customers, analysis of website traffic and the desire to continuously provide a better online experience.

Perhaps the greatest feature of the new site is its responsive design: Content on the site automatically reshapes itself to maximize its presentation for any screen, including tablets and smartphones. The new website also allows users to share products and pages that interest them with others across social media outlets and/or email.

"We believe the new website better reflects our brand and will allow our customers to have a very positive user experience," said Melissa Molitor, Carboline's vice president of marketing. "We will continue to expand the available resources and frequently update content so visitors will receive the latest news and product information."

The Carboline.com web address is now the globally facing website, with Carboline. us being specific to the U.S. Other country- specific websites were included in the redesign and can be found through the "Local Websites" menu at the top of each page of the main website.

The newly responsive website was designed to be able to grow and truly be a worldwide network. Since its launch, the global network has expanded to include 21 websites in nine languages, with over 200 different countries visiting in the past year alone. With the way the network is set up, each regional website has an administrator that can update information specific to them with their own events, products and articles. Carboline plans to continue to grow this network, making more content available to create an even greater resource for customers.

Social media

Carboline engages its customers on social media through five major channels: YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and -- its largest following -- LinkedIn. Each of these outlets serves a purpose, promoting Carboline in different ways. "We totaled up our numbers from our social networks, and over the past month alone we've reached over 147,000 people in over 48 countries," said Molitor. "At this point, all of the traffic is purely organic, with information about trade shows we attend, projects our products are used on and even photos our customers share with us, telling us how much they love our red buckets.

"We've recognized that video content has become a great way to get in front of our customers â¦ Research shows customers would rather learn about a product or service by watching a video, which is why we've started creating videos of some practical demonstrations of our products. We can create flyers and post images, but showing our products this way can have a more profound impact."

Podcasts

Another way Carboline is reaching people and providing information about its products is through its Technical Service Podcast. These podcasts are headed up by Carboline Technical Service Engineers Jack Walker and Paul Atzemis, who use their experiences in Technical Service, their history in the field and the knowledge from their NACE Level 3 peer certifications to help explain the industrial coatings industry.

The first podcast was released in November 2017, and new episodes go live every Monday morning. Their goal is to entertain and educate as they simplify and explain the complex world of industrial coatings.

When asked about the podcasts, Atzemis said, "We try to cover a broad range of topics from industry standards to product knowledge in an effort to help our customers understand and overcome technical issues in our industry."

The podcast can be found on iTunes or Google Play by searching for "Carboline Podcast," or by following Carboline's social media promotions. Earlier this year, Carboline conducted live recordings of the podcast at its booth at SSPC Coatings+ and NACE CORROSION 2019. There was constant traffic, and people loved getting to be a part of it.

The podcast crew talks about common industrial problems, industry standards, questions that are sent in and anything else they feel people might be interested in. The podcast recently celebrated a year of casting and has 456 subscribers from over 60 countries, with over 21,000 listens. Talk about global reach!

Employees

Carboline was also recently awarded a 2018 Top Workplaces honor by The St Louis Post-Dispatch. The Top Workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by research partner Energage LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

This is the fourth year in a row that Carboline has been ranked in the Top Workplaces. The award was made possible by actual employee feedback, which is the most rewarding part of the award.

"The success of Carboline is a direct result of every employee striving to be the best they can be," said Carboline Vice President of Human Resources David Morlen. "Our employees have helped Carboline gain the valued reputation we enjoy today with our customers, industry and community."

CarboFit

As an expression of care and appreciation for its employees, Carboline recently launched a corporate wellness program that has quickly gained popularity: CarboFit. Participants receive a "swag bag," which includes a gym bag filled with branded items, such as a water bottle, stretch bands, a t-shirt, towel, etc. The program is monitored through a website, but is also available on an app, so everyone can easily track their activity and see the competition. Speaking of competition, the program has fostered some fun competition among employees around the globe, providing a way to bring people together. Grouped into beginner, intermediate and advanced categories, users completed their first challenge this past March, walking a total of 35,233 miles. The app syncs with most personal activity trackers like Fitbit and Apple Watch, so it's easy to stay involved.

