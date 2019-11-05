LMOGA: A strong voice for Louisiana’s oil and gas industry

LORI LEBLANC, Offshore Committee Director, LMOGA

In practically every region of our state, from the piney woods and the cypress swamps down to the Gulf of Mexico, you'll find Louisiana's oil and gas industry at work to fuel America.

In fact, a study by the Grow Louisiana Coalition found that 45,000 people were employed in oil and gas production in Louisiana in 2017, even amid the global downturn in crude oil prices, with a total payroll of $4.3 billion. These high-paying jobs spanned all sectors of the industry, including extraction, pipelines and refining, with average salaries of $96,500 -- nearly double the state average. These 45,000 men and women are truly the heart and hands of Louisiana's oil and gas industry, and preserving their jobs and all that they contribute is what drives the work of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA).

Since its founding in 1923, LMOGA has been a strong voice that protects and promotes the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and nationally. Association members represent the offshore exploration and production operations that I write about each issue in this column, as well as storage, transportation, processing, refining and marketing services that all play critical roles in keeping our gas tanks full and our lights on. LMOGA advocates for all of these businesses at the state capitol, before government agencies and on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on legislative and regulatory issues to ensure that Louisiana's oil and gas industry continues to thrive as an economic engine for our state and nation.

This year, LMOGA proudly launched new initiatives and expanded others that strengthen our advocacy efforts and promote industry-wide collaboration. Our "firsts" begin at the top with LMOGA Board of Directors Chair Gloria Moncada, manager of the ExxonMobil refinery in Baton Rouge. In March, Gloria became the first woman to chair the board in LMOGA's 97-year history, and she brings her commitment to diversity, education and community development to this leadership role.

On April 15, LMOGA collaborated with the Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Department of Economic Development on a first-ever "Diversity in Energy" career education event, designed to educate students on the vast career opportunities available for women and minorities in the oil and gas industry. Over 400 people attended the session at the Louisiana State Capitol, where they also learned about the colleges in our state that provide training for these careers.

Recognizing the inextricable relationship between Louisiana's coast and its oil and gas industry, LMOGA pioneered a new comprehensive education and advocacy program this year focusing on "Louisiana's Working Coast." Members and community stakeholders are invited to tour facilities in south Louisiana representing every aspect of the industry to learn more about operations at these sites and the communities where they operate.

In September, LMOGA and the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) co-hosted the inaugural "Southern Energy Conference," which featured discussions of current business and governmental issues that energy operators may face and a technical workshop featuring staff from the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Quality.

We also continue to grow existing programs such as the LMOGA Foundation and the Oil and Gas Industry Day. Through the fundraising support of members and partners, the LMOGA Foundation provides scholarships and supports STEM education programs that encourage more students to pursue careers in industry-related fields. Over 1,000 workers, elected officials and supporters attended Oil and Gas Industry Day May 1 at the state capitol, featuring a gubernatorial candidate forum and interactive STEM activities for local students.

In addition, LMOGA member-led committees are active throughout the year, monitoring government and industry developments and proactively advocating for issues that impact business, workers and the communities we call home.

Just as Louisiana's oil and gas industry and its valuable workers are present throughout the state, so are LMOGA members and programs.

For more information about Louisiana's oil and gas industry and LMOGA's work to protect and grow the industry, visit www.lmoga.com.