BIC Magazine helps drive successful results for companies

Industrial service providers continue to find value through a partnership with BIC Alliance. For more than 35 years, well-crafted editorial and advertisements in BIC Magazine have resulted in top-of-mind awareness, positive publicity and quality leads.

Distributed to process-industry management and executives nationwide, with a readership of nearly 100,000, BIC Magazine is a way for members to expand client scope. Total Safety is featured on the front cover of this issue. Paul Tyree, chief commercial officer for Total Safety, has utilized not only BIC Magazine but also other divisions of BIC Alliance.

"Total Safety has used BIC Alliance for marketing for more than a decade, and I have seen many successes with BIC over the years," Tyree said. "In addition to the magazine and marketing services, Total Safety has acquired two businesses represented by BIC Alliance's IVS Investment Banking, and we engaged BIC Recruiting to help Total Safety deepen its talent. We feel our investment in BIC has been paying returns, and I'd recommend it to anyone seeking to grow their business in the process industries."

BIC Alliance partners enjoy a wide range of benefits, including an unparalleled database from which to glean new prospects and a comprehensive array of value-added services designed to help them get the best results from their marketing campaigns.

BIC Alliance has helped hundreds of companies increase their market shares or make inroads into new markets with comprehensive marketing campaigns backed by a targeted message delivery.

ParFab is another BIC Alliance marketing partner that has received outstanding results from its campaign.

"When I started working in the industry, I quickly noticed how BIC Magazine was in many of the offices I visited," said Christina Waller, vice president of sales and marketing for ParFab. "The audience BIC reaches in our industry is unmatched. From the magazine itself to the tradeshow distribution and industry networking opportunities, BIC has been an integral part of our success and a great marketing partner. It has been extremely beneficial to have BIC, allowing ParFab to get our message out to many, many more than we could have on our own.

"It's important to note that a marketing campaign with BIC Magazine is not just a magazine ad; there are so many additional benefits from BIC. This is a true marketing campaign, and the additional services provided really help drive successful results."

