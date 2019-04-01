A conversation with Dan Ducoté of Enginuity Global

Dan Ducote, Enginuity Global

Enginuity Global has been in business for just over one year, and CEO and Managing Member Dan Ducote is not surprised at its success -- because of what he calls the "dream team." Open for business in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, since Feb. 1, 2018, Enginuity Global will keep making advances in its second year. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Ducote to understand why he's "never worked a day" in his life and how the Enginuity team is poised to grow together.

Q: What led you to start Enginuity Global?

A: My son and I have been in the same business -- but competitors -- for many years. We always wanted to work together, and we had an opportunity to put together this team with a business partner of ours.

We actually tried to buy a company first, and that didn't work out. My business partner wanted to put together our "dream team" of who we thought were experts in what we do. I don't want to brag or boast, but I've been in this business for so long, it is one of the most impressive teams we could have ever put together.

Q: What is the biggest news at Enginuity right now?

A: Well, it's our birthday; we made our first year. They say 80 percent of companies don't make the first year. We made it. With bookings to date just in the first month of this year, we're already going to have almost exceeded what we did all of last year. The growth is tremendous, and our plan for hiring more local people with technical jobs is big. We have plans to double our entire staff this year. That's exciting for me. We already have the revenue booked to do work, and we're going to grow twice as big this year.

Q: Are the ideals and culture of Enginuity what you initially envisioned?

A: I've been in the industry for more than 35 years, and I know a lot of people who don't like what they do for a job. I've never worked a day in my life because I love what I do. I thought if we could develop a place where people could come to work every day and do what they love to do with great people who share the same culture, core values and focus, it would be a great place to work -- and we've accomplished that.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: I don't know that I have a most pivotal moment, but I was fortunate enough to be mentored by two individuals who helped me understand and learn the true values of taking care of a client. Those two guys have helped me keep my focus and be successful in my years in this industry, and I attribute a lot to both of them because they have those same core values and focus that I need today.

Q: What is a fun fact about you people might not know?

A: My kids gave me this ancestry DNA test kit, and I found out I'm 3 percent Scottish. Once you own property in Scotland, you can take the title "Lord." I said, "I am so doing that." I bought a square meter of property in Scotland that is part of a conservatory area, and I can now officially call myself "Lord Daniel," and the office jokes about it. My grandson loved it so much, I ended up buying him a piece of property right next to mine. He is in the sixth grade, and even his teachers refer to him as "Lord Ian."

My dad was a big Green Bay Packers fan, and he always loved that the Packers were owned by the fans. He passed away many years ago, and Green Bay released some more shares of stock recently. I bought a share in honor of my dad, and now I'm an owner of an NFL football team as the shareholder of one share.

For more information, visit www.engi nuityglobal.com or call (225) 255-3069.

