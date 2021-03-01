Apache Safespace Solutions

Apache Industrial Services is a company that has built a reputation of doing things the right way, each and every time. For the men and women of Apache, that means prioritizing safety above all else and doing whatever it takes to get the job done. The company has remained steadfast in its commitment to keeping its people safe and healthy, and continues to push the boundaries of what it means to be an industrial services leader. No matter the time, no matter the situation, Apache delivers.

People. Pride. Performance.

While many things have changed over the past year, some things haven't. This includes Apache's fierce commitment to its people. "The secret behind Apache's success and resiliency is no secret at all: It's our people, our craftsmen," said Mike Knigin, CEO of Apache Industrial Services. "Every member of the Apache team is committed to working with our customers and ensuring the job is getting done the right way."

The company hires individuals who are committed to the Apache Way of working. Every Apache craftsman is empowered to take ownership of his or her actions, and to be a leader in whatever task they are asked to complete.

Knigin continued, "Being a member of the Apache Tribe doesn't make you a 'yes man.' Every member of our team is a leader and an innovator. They are empowered to speak up, take action and make a positive impact. We expect innovative solutions from each and every member of our team, no matter what their position or role is."

Apache believes this "performance with a sense of purpose" is what differentiates it from the pack, and what has served as an important guiding star throughout the past year. The collective engagement and pride of its people, along with each person's ability to take ownership of his or her actions, drives safe, high-quality work at every level of the organization.

Safe space solutions. Delivered.

While industrial services remain at the core of Apache's offerings, the company has been pushing the envelope with new, smart product solutions for its customers. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company developed its own suite of advanced technical safety solutions to keep its craftsmen and customers safe while they perform their essential duties.

Ferrari of Houston

Driven by an innate desire to create the safest possible conditions, Apache's team saw a gap in the market for truly effective, affordable UV-C decontamination solutions that were immediately available. After intense research and development, the company launched its first wave of SafeSpace Solutions products last summer.

The SafeSpace Solutions product suite features a wide array of scientifically proven UV-C decontamination products that scrub the air of 99.9 percent of dangerous microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. UV-C light has been proven to quickly and effectively break down cell walls to eradicate microbial threats in the air and on exposed surfaces. In addition to UV-C products, the company also offers the Mass Temperature Screening System that utilizes infrared technology to detect the body temperatures of 5,000 people in less than 30 minutes. Additionally, Apache designs custom solution packages and offers specialized training so customers can safely and properly operate their new safety tools.

"We originally set out on this endeavor to keep our craftsmen safe. Now, we're seeing this technology can be used in a wide variety of applications across industries," said Vice President of Operations Stewart Records. "We're proud to be making a positive impact for people and businesses across the country, and humbled to be a part of something greater than ourselves."

Beyond industrial applications, Apache SafeSpace Solutions products have proven their efficacy across many different settings and industries. From keeping students and teachers safe at educational institutions to creating cleaner, safer working conditions for warehouse and retail workers, the technology has been utilized by major entities like Rice University, Caruthers Unified School District, the New York Public Library, Ferrari of Houston, Marathon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Big Lots! and more.

"We built an entirely new business line off of a foundation of keeping people safe," said Knigin. "I'm incredibly proud of the solutions our team has engineered, not just for our craftsmen and customers, but also for the families and individuals across the country who are ready to get back to work and life."

People first. Always.

Apache's continued success can be traced back to its commitment to the craftsmen who are passionate about doing the job right. "We've said it before, but we'll say it again: Our people are our greatest asset," said Knigin. As essential workers, craftsmen are expected to perform at an elevated level in their duties in every respect. In support of its people, Apache has continued to invest in its HR practices, as well as innovative approaches to the hiring and training experience of its craftsmen.

Petaluma City Schools

"We have never stopped working to provide the best-quality services to our customers," said Chief Human Resources Officer Greg Barnes. "Our people deserve the support they need to do their jobs right. That's why we've put rigorous work into ensuring our hiring and training standards have only improved over the past year."

Apache's training campus and production space in Houston continues to give the company a tremendous edge. "This facility's wide range of amenities and accommodations allow us to prepare our craftsmen for anything, as well as deliver an unparalleled level of service for our customers," said Apache Industrial Services COO David Bretherton.

In addition to classroom-style learning, written evaluations and training, Apache is able to perform pre-job field performance assessments at the facility for all crafts, including scaffolding and insulation. This means Apache workers have the technical skills, safety background and practice they need before they ever step out onto a jobsite. Apache and its customers know the craftsmen on the job are the right craftsmen for the job, and there is no ambiguity about the high caliber of expertise or skillset of any craftsman on the Apache team. The investment in the Apache hiring and training centers plays a vital role in the company's mission to be the leader in the qualification, training and retention of its people.

Safety in numbers.

Safety has been and will always be core to how Apache does business. The company is proud of its safety performance and continues to outperform the industry average TRIR, logging over 10 million man-hours in 2020. Apache employees are empowered to work safely on every task, every time. Leadership has the expectation that every Apache craftsman takes pride in their role. In fact, employees are trained that safety is the "signature" they leave on each job. Every employee must own his or her work and be prepared to defend the quality of their efforts.

"No matter the circumstances, the health and safety of our craftsmen and customers are our top priority. There's no question," said Apache's Chief Safety Officer Tysen Lutz. "We're proud of our entire team for their commitment to continuing to do things the right way, regardless of the situation."

New York Public Library

The company was able to quickly implement additional protocols to protect their craftsmen and customers, starting even before the pandemic's onset. Apache rolled out a company-wide strategy to help its teams in the field react to the quickly evolving challenges that came with operating as an essential business during a global crisis. With the vision of its executive team and feedback from its craftsmen and customers, the company was able to secure the necessary PPE to protect people on the job, including cleaning supplies and sanitizer. To mobilize this effort, the company also designed an extensive internal campaign to swiftly communicate specific guidelines for cleaning and social distancing to the field.

"As a business, we are committed to making a difference in our industry, with a workforce that understands what that means and a leadership group that never settles for average performance. Every piece of the puzzle is filled with Apache Pride," continued Lutz. "Our collective ability to adapt is certainly a strong reflection of the culture of safety we have built at Apache."

Knigin added, "Safety is more than a performance indicator; it's a cultural indicator. If our safety performance is strong, it means our message and commitment to our people is connecting directly with our craftsmen." With its unparalleled focus on safety, Apache is recognized as an "A" rated contractor with ISNet-world, Browz, PICS and other related industry organizations. The company's peers consistently recognize this commitment to safety, and its customers have come to rely on the Apache Way of delivering safe and quality work.

Apache delivers.

Apache is building off its strong track record of purposeful performance to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. The company's laser focus on people, safety and culture has allowed its team to effectively adapt and develop solutions to its most difficult problems.

"Customer satisfaction is based on executing safely, trust, honesty, communication, listening to the voice of the customer and displaying a sense of urgency when the situation calls for it," said Executive Vice President of Business Development James Fiscus. "This is something that will always be true for Apache."

"For Apache, being able to effectively adapt to change means focusing on what matters most to us at all times: our people. They will always be at the heart of what we do, and how we'll always be able to deliver," stated Knigin.

Through its work, record of safety and culture, Apache continues to make a statement. But it is the actions of Apache's craftsmen that speak the loudest and most clearly define and differentiate a company doing it right.

For more information on Apache Industrial Services, call Mike Knigin or James Fiscus at (713) 450-9307 or visit www.apacheip.com. To learn more about Apache SafeSpace Solutions, visit www.apachesafespacesolutions.com.