Acquisition offers PPE portfolio for all environments

Ansell is dedicated to keeping workers protected by understanding their environments, including the hazards and varying risks associated with them. In 2019, Ringers Gloves was acquired by Ansell to augment its ability to provide protection from the impact of crush and pinch injuries in hazardous environments, like those found in the oil and gas industry. Now, Ansell is able to offer the most complete set of safety solutions for hand and body protection.

The Ringers addition to Ansell's existing portfolio creates extensive value for you, the customer. Ringers GlovesÂ® , an Ansell Ltd. company, has excelled in the energy sector since 2008, understanding that most applications in the oil and gas, mining and manufacturing industries involve heavy equipment, rotating parts and extreme conditions that expose your workers to increased threats like crush and cut injuries.

The innovative approach used by Ringers has a team laser-focused on blending design and materials to provide fit-for-purpose protective solutions to multiple risks. A prime example is the value Ringers and Ansell now offer with the ability to identify and equip workers with protection against multiple hazards they face during upcoming turnaround projects. Ansell encourages a safety culture that ensures proper readiness and advanced safety precautions, including all required procedures, education and PPE. You can count on Ansell to provide hand and body protection against all hazards faced during your projects.

As leaders in transparency and trust, Ansell and Ringers Gloves prioritize adhering to certification standards and clearly conveying protection levels on gloves. In 2019, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) partnered with the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) and introduced ANSI/ISEA 138 to establish "minimum performance, classification, and labeling requirements for hand protection products designed to protect the knuckles and fingers from impact forces, while performing occupational tasks." Ansell has responded accordingly with products that meet intended performance levels across its portfolio.

The keys to this new standard are three performance levels and an impact testing methodology that provide uniformity by measuring peak transmitted force on a glove specifically prepared and conditioned to meet requirements. The most important part is the rating on the glove reflects the lowest rating (or highest mean transmitted force) of testing on the knuckles and fingers, creating greater transparency so you can choose the right impact-resistant gloves. You can count on all Ansell and Ringers Gloves products to clearly indicate compliance with applicable standards.

Ansell continues to equip workers in all environments and professions with the highest-quality hand protection solutions. Be sure to explore the many PPE products available from Ansell, including Ringers Gloves impact solutions, on its website. Ansell is confident you'll find just what you need.

