A conversation with Keith Schilling of Aspen Aerogels

Keith Schilling, senior vice president of technology for Aspen Aerogels, continues to oversee the long-term success of the company.

From learning to balance risks and rewards in his decision-making process to learning to curate an environment that breeds excellence, Schilling is on a path of constant improvement in his leadership role.

Q: What led to your position at Aspen Aerogels?

A: I followed Aspen for many years as the company grew and took on new markets in the energy industry. The leader for sales and marketing initially asked me to lead the global sales organization and our CEO also thought I could take on a few more responsibilities, given my experience and profile. I was asked to lead both the technology and sales organizations, keeping technological ambitions as close as possible to the end markets Aspen serves.

Q: What is the biggest news at Aspen Aerogels right now?

A: Aspen is growing! The company is leveraging the Aerogel Technology Platform™ in new and exciting markets, and we’re seeing continued growth in our energy infrastructure business. Aspen is also scaling rapidly in support of e-mobility and electric vehicles, and we are leveraging our platform on new battery technology. The announced plans are to double our revenue by 2023 and triple from that level by 2025. We have strong customer support to achieve these ambitions and will continue to explore new markets that are aligned with our strategy.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: It’s so exciting to be at the forefront of technology development that matters to the world. Aspen Aerogels is creating solutions that enable a more sustainable future — solutions that impact multiple facets of our lives. Being a part of this work provides tremendous satisfaction, both personally and professionally.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: I am a believer in lifelong learning, and I am constantly looking for ways to further educate myself. I have learned to make decisions with all the information I have available to me at the time, knowing there will be mistakes along the way. I try to minimize risk where possible, but not avoid it. I also try not to dwell on mistakes, but to learn and move forward.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: “Suffering is optional.” One of my professors made this statement during a course at Erasmus University. It has made a tremendous impact on my life as it consistently encourages me to think about where we spend our energy, how we spend our time and what we are involved in. This simple saying has had a dramatic impact on my choices as well as the lens through which I see the world.

Q: What is a “fun fact” about you people might not know?

A: I have moved 17 times, lived in six countries, am a global citizen and am fortunate to have friends all over the planet, including some that have been off the planet. Additionally, I have an amazing family, paid my way through university and was the first in my family to obtain a university degree. I consider myself very fortunate.

