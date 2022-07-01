A conversation with Dave Pasyk of BMWC

New Hire Photos Dave Pasyk, Gulf Coast Operations Manager, BMWC

BMWC’s Dave Pasyk has lived a life full of lessons learned and wisdom gained, all leading to and continuing after his appointment to the position of Gulf Coast Operations Manager.

BIC Magazine recently spoke to Pasyk to learn more about his leadership style and BMWC’s growth.

Q: What led to your position at BMWC?

A: Before joining BMWC, I spent 12 years in automotive manufacturing, where I obtained my Six Sigma Black Belt and worked on implementing lean management principles to drive continuous improvement, optimize production processes, eliminate waste and identify value streams. I was fortunate to join BMWC in 2008 and have spent the Past 12 years successfully managing a variety of leadership roles and projects in the oil and gas industry at various refineries in the Midwest including bp, Citgo and ExxonMobil. In late 2020, I accepted the opportunity to become operations manager for our Gulf Coast organization and relocated to our Texas office. This past year was spent transitioning, and I learned quite a bit about the midstream side of the oil and gas industry. I look forward to leading our next phase of growth in the Gulf Coast and leveraging my experience from managing challenging oil and gas projects coupled with my dedication to developing highly productive teams and unwavering commitment to safety and quality.

Q: What is the biggest news at BMWC right now?

A: The biggest news for BMWC is the growth opportunities we are seeing in some of the markets we serve. Specifically, here in the Gulf Coast, the number of midstream projects we are participating in has grown substantially. I know BIC has reported on the new government regulations regarding storage tanks; I’m proud that BMWC has been called on to be the principal leader in providing the required tank and piping upgrades for the industry. We are also expanding our footprint in the high purity piping space by providing construction for laboratories, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other advanced manufacturing facilities. Nationally, the work with our semiconductor manufacturer customers is booming. Overall, I am most excited about our growth. We are currently generating new service lines, expanding existing service lines, opening new geographies and entering new markets coast to coast. We are excited to provide new and existing clients with our relentless commitment to safety and quality coupled with reliable project delivery and consistent and dependable project execution that creates customers for life.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: A big lesson I’ve learned over my career is being able to not only assign responsibility to myself when things are not going to plan and taking full ownership when they do, but also apportion credit to others when they’re responsible for positive outcomes.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: “Effective people are not problem minded; they’re opportunity minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems.” — Stephen R. Covey

This quote resonates with me in that being opportunity-minded is a core fundamental of personal, team and organizational effectiveness. Good leaders focus on opportunities rather than problems. Taking advantage of opportunities produces results, and treating change as an opportunity rather than as a problem and determining how we can leverage that change into an opportunity for our company is critical to both success and growth. Never let problems overwhelm opportunities.

For more information, visit www.bmwc.com or call (317) 267-0460.