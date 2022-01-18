TAM Services joins growing AXIS Industrial platform

AXIS Industrial Holdings Inc. has added TAM Services Group Inc. and its affiliates to AXIS' family of companies.

Based in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, TAM is a provider of soft craft services to the industrial sector across the broader southern U.S. As an industrial painting and coatings specialist, TAM has achieved significant growth through high-quality service and a commitment to safety across a diverse set of midstream, downstream, petrochemical, power generation and manufacturing customers.

TAM's combination with AXIS, which also includes AXIS Industrial Services LLC and Travis Industries LLC, creates an industry-leading specialty soft craft provider. With TAM's adjacent operations, the combined businesses now offer the expertise, equipment base, managerial talent and shop capacity to best support its customers' needs.

"We're very proud of the legacy we've built for TAM, and we're equally excited by the opportunities our combination with AXIS Industrial brings to our business," said Paul Carter, president of TAM. "Together, we now provide our customers a full suite of critical services and look forward to joining forces with both the AXIS and Travis teams to continue our expansion in the marketplace."

AXIS is a high-growth, safety-oriented industrial specialty contractor offering scaffolding, insulation, fireproofing, painting, abatement and other services to the U.S. industrial and manufacturing industries.

"The addition of TAM is an important step in AXIS' maturation as a sector leader," said H. David de Laureal, a director of AXIS. "Paul Carter, Barbie Smith and Billy Reiter have built a terrific business, and we're grateful to have them as partners. With TAM, AXIS is a more diverse, equipped, responsive and capable business, and therefore, better suited to serve our customers."

In January 2021, having outgrown its La Porte facility, TAM purchased 38 acres in East Harris County, which will be the future home to the company's Houston operations. According to Carter, this facility will expand AXIS' in-house coating and fireproofing capabilities and allows greater throughput due to the additional laydown area.

"Our motto is 'When Experience Matters,'" Carter said. "Even though we are a relatively young company, the members of our senior management team each have 30-50 years of industry experience. Our differentiator is our ability to focus on customers' needs and quickly adapt to an ever-changing marketplace. We focus on what we do and how to do it better while providing the best value to the customer, thereby providing industry-leading customer service."

For more information, visit www.tamservices.com or call (281) 318-5560.