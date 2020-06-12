Tank design, insulation: A little foresight offers big returns

In the realm of the storage tank business, insulation is often an afterthought. Tanks are often designed without taking into consideration the added clearances required for insulation thickness.

Nozzle lengths, platform locations, stair clearances, and roof slopes and joints are manufactured using industry-standard dimensions and procedures for bulk storage tanks, leaving the owner and/or insulator with a multitude of modifications and avoidable expenses.

Simple, inexpensive changes in design and manufacturing can greatly reduce the effort required to install insulation and increase the lifecycle of the entire system. Many designers and engineers view the tank construction and insulation system as individual projects and fail to address some of the inherent design flaws that often cause premature failure. According to plant operators, weather barriers for insulation are frequently broken either because inappropriate details were originally given for equipment or not enough space was allotted around the insulation. Improving the design can be accomplished by handling the insulation specifications early and by "simplifying" the surface to be insulated.

Avoiding CUI

As the industry evolves and greater efficiencies are increasingly mandated by various authorities, it is important to approach tank insulation projects with more foresight, addressing projects as true systems. Each component is dependent on the other for maintaining optimum performance and structural integrity. A major concern for most insulated tank owners is corrosion under insulation (CUI), a severe form of localized external corrosion that occurs in carbon and low-alloy steel that has been insulated. This aggressive form of corrosion occurs when water is absorbed by or collected in the insulation materials covering the surface. Many in the industry are scrambling to find a solution to this potentially catastrophic problem. Some are seeking alternative insulation materials that claim to be more resistant to CUI, and others are applying additional coatings to the surface prior to insulating in hopes of extending the life of their valuable assets. It is widely known that water intrusion is the key contributor to CUI, yet many application techniques and design efforts do nothing to combat this constant threat.

When the tank and insulation system are approached from a systemic viewpoint, the potential for water intrusion can be greatly reduced, offering a large return on investment. When an insulation system is successful in eliminating/minimizing water intrusion, several notable advantages are achieved:

Maintained thermal efficiency, reducing operational costs.

Reduced insulation settlement.

Reduced/eliminated CUI.

Minimized insulation maintenance.

Eliminated potential for thermal burns.

Increases system life expectancy.

This return on investment indicates the need to spend a little more time upfront to design a tank and insulation system that work together to combat the devastating effects of CUI and promote ease of installation. When selecting a contractor, choose one with the knowledge and experience required to ensure you get the most out of your investment.

