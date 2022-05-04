Solving your storage tank dilemma

In the realm of the storage tank business, maintenance and repair are often an afterthought or reaction to an asset failure.

Why let substandard construction or maintenance impact your bottom line for years to come when you can benefit from the wealth of research and development completed by a team that has been in the business for 42 years?

As a division of Ergon Construction Group Inc., ISO Services has benefited from the vast experience and knowledge gained through decades of service to companies within the Ergon organization. Ergon is a group of privately held companies serving customers around the world through seven primary business segments: Construction & Real Estate, Refining & Marketing, Specialty Chemicals, Asphalt & Emulsions, Oil & Gas, Midstream & Logistics, and Corporate.

ISO Services can assist with your insulation, scaffolding, civil, mechanical and electrical needs, whether for continual maintenance, expansion or new construction. With locations in Richland and Vicksburg, Mississippi; Newell, West Virginia; and Holden, Louisiana, the company provides materials and services for projects throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Battle against water intrusion/ corrosion

Corrosion under insulation (CUI) is one of the major concerns for most insulated tank owners. CUI is a severe form of localized external corrosion that occurs in carbon and low-alloy steel that has been insulated. It is well-known that this aggressive form of corrosion occurs when water is absorbed by or collected in the insulation materials covering the surface. Many in the industry are scrambling to find a solution to this potentially catastrophic problem. Some are seeking alternative insulation materials that claim to be more resistant to CUI, and others are adding additional coatings to the surface prior to insulating in hopes of extending the life of their valuable assets. It is widely known that water intrusion is the key contributor to CUI, yet many application techniques and design efforts do nothing to combat this constant threat.

When these two components are approached from a systemic viewpoint, the potential for water intrusion can be greatly reduced, offering a large return on the investment. When an insulation system is successful in eliminating or minimizing water intrusion, several notable advantages are achieved:

Maintained thermal efficiency and reduced operational costs

Reduced insulation settlement

Reduced/eliminated CUI

Minimized insulation maintenance

Eliminated potential for thermal burns

Increased system life expectancy

This return on investment indicates the need to spend more time up front to design a tank and insulation system that combats the devastating effects of CUI and promotes ease of installation. ISO Services' ISO Panels system is customized to meet your needs, featuring superior strength and increased R-values. With an unmatched level of experience, ISO Services takes pride in providing services that exceed customer expectations.

ISO Services has been serving industrial customers from coast to coast since 1979.

For more information, visit www.isoservices.com or call (888) 476-7265.