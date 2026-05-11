Sentinel Midstream advances Texas GulfLink deepwater port

Sentinel Midstream LLC (Sentinel) announced the commencement of its Texas GulfLink deepwater port (Texas GulfLink or the project), marking a significant milestone enabled by funding received pursuant to the U.S.—Japan Trade Agreement.

The project advances in coordination with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Government of Japan and reflects the shared commitment to strengthening global energy security and expanding U.S. export infrastructure. Sentinel will lead the development of Texas GulfLink, overseeing construction, commercial operations, and long-term management of the terminal.

Funding provided under the U.S.—Japan Trade Agreement, pursuant to Executive Order 14345 signed on September 4, 2025, underscores continued international confidence in U.S. energy infrastructure and supports the expansion of American crude oil exports to global markets.

Upon this commencement, Texas GulfLink will immediately begin construction of its deepwater crude oil export terminal, unlocking a new level of market access for U.S. producers, creating high-quality American jobs, and reinforcing the United States’ role as a reliable global energy supplier.

“Today’s announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce that the Texas GulfLink project will commence construction is great news for Texas and a testament to the Trump administration’s continued commitment to unleashing American energy. Texas GulfLink will bring well-paying jobs to Brazoria County and help generate billions of dollars in American crude oil exports, and I look forward to welcoming the new export terminal to the Lone Star State,” John Cornyn, United States Senator of Texas.

“Investment is pouring into the United States, and you can see it right here on the Texas Gulf Coast. Just 30 miles off our coast, a new deepwater terminal will load the largest crude carriers in the world and move American energy to our allies, backed by partners in Japan and stakeholders here at home. This project shows exactly what Southeast Texas brings to the table with world-class ports, a skilled workforce, and the energy infrastructure that keeps investment coming and America producing,” Randy Weber, United States Representative of Texas 14th District.

A generational asset

Texas GulfLink’s deepwater crude oil export terminal (the terminal) will be located approximately 30 miles off the coast west of Freeport, Texas, in the Gulf of America. Once complete, it will have the capability to fully load Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) offshore, eliminating the need for costly and inefficient lightening operations. This direct-loading capability enhances global competitiveness while significantly reducing emissions associated with traditional export methods.

By enabling efficient, large-scale exports, the terminal will serve as a critical conduit connecting global markets to reliable, North American-produced crude oil. It is expected to expand market access across Asia and Europe, strengthen trade relationships with key allies, and reinforce the role of the United States as a stable, long-term energy supplier.

Once operational, Texas GulfLink is anticipated to support billions of dollars in annual export value, improve the U.S. trade balance, and drive sustained economic growth across the Gulf Coast and beyond.